Google Pixel 6 has the potential to bring back “XL” sized Pixel smartphones and bring other new features





Google makes the Android operating system, which also makes the Pixel phone, and very often the former can give us clues about the latter. This is currently the case, as the recently released Android 12 Developer Beta may appear to make fun of some features of Google Pixel 6.

First, according to Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, a line of code in the Android 12 Settings app can use a combination of facial recognition and an in-screen fingerprint scanner to unlock the phone instead of either one by updating the software. Suggests. ..

At first glance, this doesn’t seem to confirm anything, but keep in mind that only companies that have invested in both facial recognition and in-screen fingerprint scanners will really benefit from this change.

Google doesn’t use in-screen fingerprint scanners on mobile phones, but previously used facial recognition technology. By adding a code that allows you to use the in-screen scanner along with the current phone unlocking method, it may appear that you are preparing the in-screen scanner on future phones.

Can you see the Pixel 6 XL?

Major changes: Enabling the “Silky Home” feature flag mentioned above will bring up a dramatically modified configuration UI for easier one-handed operation. Here are some screenshots: pic.twitter.com/EcwqnU0LlBFebruary 18, 2021

Another change that Android 12 brings is “silky home” mode. This makes the menu items and entries much larger and easier to press when using the phone with one hand. Today, this feature is arguably redundant. Pixel smartphones these days are pretty small, and most smartphone brands with large-screen smartphones already have their own one-handed mode.

However, rumors are swirling that this feature could be the setting for the Google Pixel 6 XL. Pixel smartphones previously appeared with the “XL” siblings, which have larger screens than their counterparts, but since the Pixel 4 XL, the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 have no big screen siblings and have never seen them.

With Silky Home with Google Pixel 6 XL, even people with small hands can enjoy big screen real estate without having to use both hands to navigate the interface. This rumor is suspicious and it would be better to classify it as “extrapolation” rather than a functional leak, but it is very possible.

The Google Pixel 6 Series is set to debut at the end of 2021, but as the years go by, we need to hear more about Google’s future smartphones, so keep an eye on TechRadar for all coverage.







