Outlook for financial services after 2021





A year ago, no one could predict what would happen throughout 2020. Therefore, we need to make a long-term outlook for 2021. This replaces the traditional predictions people usually make during this time with possible trends. It has already begun to appear.

In the coming months, the focus will be on operational resilience, the need to ensure employee safety and environmental compatibility, and the acceleration of technology-enabled solutions that address the needs of semi-remote employees. It is a feature. A complex factor in this photo is that we are likely to live at low interest rates for some time to come. This limits the ability of the enterprise to invest in these solutions.

In addition to potentially the worst recession in life memory, falling interest rates will make financial services institutions more efficient, reduce silos, and be smarter about how to deliver digital transformation. Drive me. Investment budgets can be reduced and future programs need to reduce the time to value. Organizations that accelerate their digital strategies are likely to be the most recovering businesses in 2021, and organizations that can effectively leverage powerful technology-enabled solutions will drive effective economic recovery. But as the pandemic continues to disrupt the business as we enter the New Year, how can we effectively disrupt the business?

The technological revolution has already begun

Digital transformation is not an unfamiliar phrase in financial services, but by 2020 it will be more important than ever. Traditionally, the financial industry has been slow to adopt new technologies. This is not surprising given the nature of the work, the constant threat of attackers attempting to exploit their technical weaknesses, and the tightening of regulations.

Finding a balance between innovation and regulatory and compliance obligations is a challenge for financial services organizations, and regulation is paramount. However, as the current pandemic shows, companies need both flexibility and resilience to adapt to rapidly changing situations, and the right infrastructure underpins their operational approach.

According to a recent ServiceNow study, many companies have already implemented technology solutions, and more than one-third of financial services leaders around the world are adopting integrated systems to manage workflows across business functions. Still, 95% of financial industry leaders have workflows that take place partially or completely offline, including document approvals such as business contracts, security incident reports, IT asset requests, and transactions such as payroll and expense processing. I admit. Therefore, the technological revolution has already begun, but it is clear that there is still a way to go. By 2021, the financial industry is expected to begin to identify technical weaknesses, accelerate innovation and effectively leverage available tools to improve internal processes.

An increasingly adaptable workforce

At some point in the next decade, we already knew that major changes in the financial services industry would impact our employees, making them more agile and adapting to rapidly evolving technology. The pandemic has accelerated this and brought these considerations to the fore faster than many organizations expected.

Many employees in the financial industry may have used the same or similar processes throughout their careers and will need to adapt to leveraging new technologies by 2020. In the future, as machines automate more financial processes, employees will need to acquire other skills as well. It is essential to learn quickly and master problem solving and empathy. You can also see that expectations change within a particular role. Customer service is no longer the responsibility of the front office, as middle and back office employees also play a role.

In addition, people with backgrounds in commerce, data science and engineering will become more sought after in the industry, and training programs will evolve to enable these professional workers to understand the concept of finance. Financial institutions will increasingly compete for talent and will spend more time and money rethinking their employees’ experience and creating an attractive corporate culture to attract and retain workers. .. This will continue to be a priority in 2021, and it is important that companies do not impose employee satisfaction on one side. Last year there was no more time to take care of those who put a strain on most people and struggled to keep the wheels spinning.

Today, most financial services organizations need to implement systems to facilitate communication between employees so that they feel supported when working remotely. Taking a step beyond this, the silo will collapse and workers will feel empowered to complete their work no matter where the office is.

This year, following the vaccine deployment, we may return to the office, whether full-time or semi-remote. It is very important for the financial industry to pay close attention to the implementation of strict security measures so that employees can return home with peace of mind. Technology will once again play an important role in this, but communication is key to ensuring employee safety and productivity and preparing for everything in the future.

Further uncertainty in the future

Despite the particular trends and patterns emerging in the financial industry, no one can fully see what will happen this year. But what we know is that technology will continue to be adopted as organizations accelerate digital transformation and continually seek to improve their way of working. And those who prioritize the most important parts of their business will be ready to see the success of 2021.

