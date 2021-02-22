Who was Jito Karasa? Google Doodle celebrates Native American writers and activists





Writer, musician, teacher, composer, and suffrage, Jito Karasa is celebrating her 145th birthday on Google Doodle today. She was dedicated to protecting and celebrating her heritage through art and activity at a time when the US government did not consider indigenous Americans to be real people.

Members of the Yanktonsu tribe (Ihankton Wanda Kota Oyate or “People in the End Village”) in South Dakota are depicted in artwork by Osage, Koh, Cheyenne Reverse, and European heritage artist Crispapan. ..

Zitokarasa was born on February 22, 1876 in the Yankton Indian Reservation, South Dakota. Her name, Zitokarasa, is the Lakota / Lakota word for “red bird”. When she was eight, a Quaker missionary took her and a few other children to the White Indiana Manual Labor Institute, where she was given the name Gertrude Simmons.

At the missionary boarding school, Zitkarasa was forced to practice an incredible religion and was not allowed to cut her hair and speak Lakota / Lakota. Thousands of indigenous children had a similar experience, following the Civilization Fund Act of 1819, which funded missionaries and religious groups to force assimilation of indigenous children in boarding schools.

While at school, Zitokarasa enjoyed learning to read, write and play the violin, but resisted assimilation efforts. Zitokarasa continued to defend the rights of indigenous peoples throughout his life.

Zitkala-a is celebrated on her 145th birthday at Google Doodle today. Chris Pappan / Google Doodle

Zitokarasa left school and returned to the Yankton settlement in 1887, but three years later, after experience at school, he returned to the institute, feeling that he could not fit in the settlement.

Upon returning to the institute, Zitokarasa continued to study piano and violin, and as a result the school hired her as a music teacher. She graduated in 1895 and made a speech about women’s rights when she received her diploma.

In 1901, after returning to the settlement, Zitokarasa published an anthology of the oral Dakota story entitled Old Indian Legend. This book was one of the first to introduce the traditional American story of indigenous peoples to a larger audience. As a musician, Zitkarasa was the first Native American opera to write sundance texts and songs based on sacred Sioux rituals.

In addition, Zitokarasa is an activist for the rights of indigenous peoples and women, co-founding and serving as the first president of the National Council of American Indians in 1926. Her work was key to passing laws, including Indian Citizenship Law. The 1924 Act of Reorganization of India, which granted citizenship to indigenous peoples born in the United States, and 1934, which promoted the autonomy of indigenous peoples.

Her Google Doodle says, “Thank you for your efforts to protect and celebrate the indigenous culture for Happy Birthday, Jitokarasa, and future generations.”

As artist Chris Pappan explains, the elements of Jitokarasa’s life appear in today’s Google Doodle. “Her Lakota’s name was translated as’Red Bird’and she wrote an opera related to Sundance. She was a skilled musician. Doodle.

“She also witnessed great upheavals and changes throughout her life, as symbolized by Tipi. The” Google “lettering is based on a beadwork design from one of her traditional dresses. I will. “

Pappan also explained why Google Doodle is personally important to him. “My grandmother was Lakota, so it was an honor to bring more recognition to another strong Lakota woman.

“We are honored to bring awareness to our people and are pleased that Google is contacting indigenous Native American artists about related content.”

Pappan also told Google what viewers were expecting from Doodle.

