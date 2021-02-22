NICE Real-Time Authentication and Fraud Prevention Solution Wins Innovation at UK Customer Service Excellence Awards





Hoboken, NJ-(BUSINESSWIRE)-NICE today announced that its suite of real-time authentication and fraud prevention solutions has been awarded the UK Customer Service Excellence Award. Winning in the fight against fraud category, this award presents an effective and innovative approach to combating fraud issues, actively influencing the fraud challenges of the industry, and technology that successfully combats fraud issues. Was given to NICE for the effective development of. NICE Real-Time Authentication, NICE Enlighten Fraud Prevention, NICE Proactive Fraudster Exposure, and NICE Real-Time Fraud Prevention are all part of the NICE suite.

Poppy Green, Editor of Modern Insurance Magazine, congratulated NICE on this award. Some of the UK’s leading customer service professionals, who have very high expectations for the jury, believe this is a very authoritative admiration. We believe that NICE’s RTA and fraud prevention suites are an important means of combating fraud in the insurance and financial services industry and commend their victory. ”

John OHara, President of NICEEMEA, said: Our solutions maintain cutting-edge technology and innovate to help customers easily authenticate their user base and protect them from increasingly sophisticated fraud. We would like to thank the organizers of the UK Customer Service Awards for receiving this praise, which appears to be a clear reflection of customer feedback.

NICE Real-Time Authentication (RTA) uses voiceprints to authenticate the claimed identity of a customer calling a contact center. The caller’s identity is verified in the first few seconds of the call through a natural conversation with the agent, creating a more satisfying and efficient customer experience. NICE Enlighten Fraud Prevention combines NICE’s Enlighten AI capabilities with NICE’s Proactive Fraudster Exposure (PFE) solution for voice biometrics to proactively and continuously detect fraud and expose fraud across millions of calls. Identified scammers will be added to your watchlist and will be blocked when future contact center calls are made.

Launched in 2018 in connection with Modern Insurance Magazine, the UK Customer Service Excellence Awards focuses on pure customer service in the insurance and broker markets, benchmarking customer success, innovation and positive business change.

About NICE NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) brings the world of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions to enable organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analysis of structured and unstructured data. The leading provider. NICE helps organizations of all sizes provide better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and protect their citizens. More than 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries use NICE solutions, including more than 85 of the Fortune 100 companies. www.nice.com.

Trademarks Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a complete list of NICE marks, please visit www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including Mr. Ohara’s, are current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of NICE Ltd.’s management. In some cases, such forward-looking statements are “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “do,” “intend,” “should,” “predict,” and “plan.” It can be identified by “do”, “estimate”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those described in this document. This includes, but is not limited to, the impact of changes in economic and business conditions, including: COVID-19 Pandemic Results; Competition; Successful Execution of Company Growth Strategy. Success and growth of our cloud Software-as-a-Service business. Changes in technology and market requirements. Decreasing demand for our products. Unable to develop and deploy new technologies, products and applications in a timely manner. Difficulties or delays in the absorption and integration of acquired operations, products, technologies, and personnel. Loss of market share; inability to maintain specific marketing and distribution arrangements. Our reliance on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities, service partners, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against us. The impact of newly enacted or modified laws, regulations, and standards on us and our products, and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in the filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For more information on the risk factors and uncertainties that affect the company, please refer to the company’s report from time to time, including the company’s annual report on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release have been prepared as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise them unless required by law. will do.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos