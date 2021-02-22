iCreate and Start Up Nation Central SNC Kickoff Accelerator Program and 6 Israeli Startups





iCreate and Start-up Nation Central will register the first batch of Israeli startups with the Indo-Israel Innovation Accelerator Program as part of a memorandum of understanding signed between iCreate and Start-up Nation Central, Israel.

India, February 22, 2021: iCreate (International Center for Technology and Entrepreneurship), India’s leading startup incubator, and non-supporting efforts to address global challenges by linking Israeli technology with multinational companies and governments For-profit organization Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), investors, and NGOs around the world register six top startups from Israel as part of a MoU signed between the two countries in September 2020 India- Announced the launch of the Israeli Innovation Accelerator.

The program was flagged today through a virtual inaugural panel that includes Sanjeve Singla, Ambassador of India to Israel, Ron Marca, Ambassador to India, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassy of India, Tel Aviv, and Uri Gabai. , Start-Up Nation Central (SNC) Co-General Manager, Sagi Itcher, Israeli Consulate, Mumbai, MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Government. The chairman of iCreate at the Israeli Embassy in Gujarat and New Delhi was hosted by Anupam Jalote, CEO of iCreate. There was also participation from serial entrepreneur and chief mentor iCreate’s Parag Amin, iCreate’s COO Unmesh Partiwala, iCreate startup mentor Ashish Kanaujia, and a dynamic team of Ahmedabad-based incubators. .. The session also included a simple elevator pitching by all six startups that participated.

Ahmedabad-based incubators have invested in providing startups with global access at various stages. Continued strategic partnerships with global start-ups will have a positive impact on national innovators as they begin to tackle India’s greater challenges and build innovative implementation systems. Throughout the group, Israeli start-ups offering innovative solutions in the areas of electric powertrains, seawater desalination, laboratory analytics, driver safety and AI / ML-based solutions for data center management during the program. Provides a comprehensive understanding of the Indian ecosystem Mentaling sessions, workshops, 1-1

Interact with field experts, successful Indian entrepreneurs, government officials and business leaders. This allows them to work on product market adaptation and localize their business model for Indian customers.

At the start of the program, MEA’s Ambassador to India, Sanjeev Singla, said: “The two countries are, among other things, trying to deepen their strategic partnership by building organic innovation partnerships, for example SNC and iCreate ventures. An interesting feature of this collaboration is its focus on tight timelines. Thanks to this focus, the first accelerator will be launched five months after signing the memorandum between SNC and iCreate. “

Dr. Ron Marca, Israeli Ambassador to India, said this was an important milestone in the growing innovation and technical cooperation between Israel and India, in line with the vision of the Prime Ministers of both countries. We are confident that this program will continue to strengthen cooperation between Israeli and Indian entrepreneurs and start-ups. We look forward to working with Indian organizations and companies to develop and implement state-of-the-art Israeli technology to meet the most pressing needs of India and the world. Israel has the most per capita startups in the world, and India is Asia’s top innovation destination. The two countries continue to work together to strengthen their strengths, make us more self-reliant, and at the same time form partnerships and cooperation to solve a variety of global problems.

Shri MK Das, additional chief secretary of the Gujarat government’s CM and chairman of iCreate, said that both Honble PM in India and Honble CM in Gujarat are very supportive of innovators and businesses in India and Israel. Said. As Chairman of iCreate, I am very pleased that the highly relevant solutions for AI, EV and desalination are part of this program. The Government of Gujarat is committed to providing all support to iCreate and its participants in this program.

Sagi Itcher, head of economic and trade missions at the Israeli Consulate General in Mumbai, said when he visited iCreate at the launch event of this accelerator program, innovation and entrepreneurship were closely linked, India and Israel The same is true for partnerships with. .. Launching this amazing program will give Israeli start-ups easy access to the Indian market, while at the same time it is clear that Indian executives know Israel an important milestone in their unique relationship. Will be. The Israeli Economic and Trade Mission to Mumbai is honored to participate in such an initiative and to work with its wonderful partners iCreate and SNC.

Uri Gabai, Co-General Manager of Start-Up Nation Central (SNC), said: Collaboration with iCreate is an important step in realizing the potential of India-Israel relations in the field of innovative technology. Our goal is to connect Israeli start-ups with Indian organizations and companies to develop and implement state-of-the-art Israeli technology to meet the most pressing challenges of Indian companies. We believe that the unique program launched today is a milestone and model for strengthening economic relations between the two countries.

We believe that the program is expected to grow significantly and that many success stories will be born. We are very proud to work with great partners at iCreate. “

Anupam Jalote, CEO of iCreate, said of the first virtual session: Flagging the first batch of India-Israel Innovation Accelerators today is a truly proud moment. This program should be the first milestone to make India the center of innovation in the world. Through this unique partnership, we want to start a culture of strategic global partnerships to meet real-world challenges with innovative technology-enabled solutions. Early involvement of Indian companies helps ensure the emergence of the best product market fit. In the future, accelerators are expected to become more industry-led and collaborate globally. As Covid’s situation eases, these accelerator programs will allow innovators and start-ups to visit other markets and gain on-site experience, expanding the scale of innovation.

We are very excited and happy with how the first batch of innovation accelerators in India and Israel began, and look forward to many success stories of strong industry partnerships that will surely continue.

Parag Amin, chief mentor of iCreate, said that what I’m most excited about in this program is the mix of innovators from both countries. Both are positive successes and we are confident that SNC and iCreate will create great value by curating this journey.

The program concludes with a demo day where start-ups present business plans to Indian companies, investors and other stakeholders for paid pilots, market entry opportunities, joint R & D projects and more.

About iCreate

iCreate (International Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is the outstanding autonomous center of the Government of Gujarat and India’s largest institution for transforming innovation-based startups into successful businesses. Located on a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus in Ahmedabad’s Deved Horella, it supports more than 262 innovations and more than 20 patents in a high-five, entrepreneur-first model, connecting with mentors, markets and funding. I have come. .. Embedded systems and IoT are iCreate’s key areas in areas such as electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, health tech, industrial automation and renewable energy. Cisco’s largest innovation lab in India has partnerships with major institutions in the United States, Israel and other countries. For more information, please visit https://icreate.org.in/.

About Start-Up Nation Central (SNC)

Start-Up Nation Central (SNC) is a non-profit organization that helps tackle global challenges by connecting Israeli technology with multinational corporations, governments, investors, and NGOs around the world. The Innovation Discovery Platform Start-Up Nation Finder, developed and operated by SNC, is the leading source of detailed information on Israeli start-ups, investors, hubs, multinationals, and academic technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos