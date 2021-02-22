How much personal data do Android and iOS apps collect?New research reveals horrifying truth





A new survey of personal information and the amount of personal information location tracking apps collect shows the extent to which sensitive information is retrieved. Spoilers Note: It may be time to turn off location data.

Two researchers, Mirco Musolesi of the University of Bologna in Italy and Benjamin Baron of the University College London in the United Kingdom, have released new findings that identify personal information obtained from location tracking apps using their own Tracking Advisor app.

The app continuously collected user location data and extracted personal information. This personal information will be evaluated in terms of privacy confidentiality by selecting users in the survey. The result was not clean.

A total of 69 users have participated using the TrackAdvisor app for at least two weeks. During this period, more than 200,000 locations were tracked, nearly 2,500 were identified, and approximately 5,000 personal information about demographics and personality was collected. The survey reveals that users believe that the most sensitive data obtained through the app is about their health, socio-economic status, ethnicity, and religion. It was. All you have to do is turn on permissions.

“We believe it’s important to show users the quantity and quality of information that apps can collect through location tracking,” said researcher Musolesi. “Equally important to us is understanding whether users consider sharing information with app managers and marketing companies tolerable or a privacy breach.”

Musolesi also said the study could help shed light on “developing a system that can automatically block the collection of sensitive data from third parties thanks to previously defined privacy settings.” Stated. This means that more applications can turn on location settings to focus on exactly what data is being retrieved or to indicate what is infringing on the user’s privacy.

This study, called “Where You Go Matters: A Study on the Privacy Implications of Continuous Location Tracking,” is published in the journal “Proceedings of the ACM on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies,” and you can read more about it. .. here.

Turn off location tracker

ExpressVPN also delved deeper into apps with location trackers, each of which was found to contain a malicious software development kit (SDK). That is, the user’s movements are being monitored. To make matters worse, the app has billions of downloads.

If you don’t like the collection of personal information, we recommend that you go to your smartphone’s location settings and change the permissions of each app that allows access to your location. Or turn off the location completely.

If you want to mask the location data instead, VPN is useful. Don’t know what it does? Well, here’s everything you need to know about VPNs.

