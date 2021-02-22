EBU Technology and Innovation-DRS2021: Transition to Proprietary Apps and Growth of Android Automotive





At the Digital Radio Summit 2021, some trends and messages were clearly communicated. As Android Automotive systems will be widely adopted by automakers, efforts to ensure that broadcast radio is fully supported on open source platforms are important. Shifting listening from third-party platforms to unified broadcast-controlled apps is an increasingly prioritized priority for public service media. Metadata is also essential to provide the personalized and engaging user experience that radio must provide.

Presentations and video recordings of presentations are available on page DRS 2021 for participants and employees of most public service media in Europe and beyond (EBU members, associates, and employees of authorized participants). Event reports that summarize presentations and discussions are also available.

At the opening of the event, EBU Technology & Innovation Director Antonio Arcidiacono said that innovation in radio would continue to be successful. John Vermeer of iHeartMedia said the audio revolution is approaching us and that radio stations are in a unique position to drive the discovery of on-demand content within the scale and scope of their broadcast services. This message was repeated by Radio-Canada, whose engagement with both live and on-demand content in the Ohdio app is growing tremendously.

Radio-Canada, NRK, and VRT all talked about the importance of directing listeners to a dedicated audio platform. For Canadians, this represents a departure from the previous “hyper-distribution” approach of making content available on as many platforms as possible. They found that they were even unaware that they were indexing and monetizing their content. Currently, the use of content by third parties is primarily based on partnership agreements.

For Sveriges Radio, a similar story is reflected in the evolution of how broadcasters manage open APIs. When released 15 years ago to serve SR content to third-party platforms, there were minimal rules and restrictions. Nowadays, the audio environment is starting to change, so we need to establish clearer basic rules. Users of the open API should only link or stream the material and not republish it. There must be a clear attribution to SR. The content should be easy to find. Various requirements for monetization, marketing and user data.

It’s always on the agenda, but more importantly, metadata has once again emerged as an important concern. For Radioplayer, which has expanded to six new countries over the last few years, high-quality metadata is the key to ensuring a great user experience. This is also the key to the breakthrough new features offered in the SWR radio app. The app’s ability to skip tracks, time-shift, and listen to music on demand is endorsed by an ever-growing user base.

John Clark of NAB said Android Automotive is projected to be installed in 36 million vehicles by 2030. The association has convened a global group of stakeholders to speak to Google in a unified voice. The goal is to properly support both digital and analog broadcast radio on Android Automotive’s open source platform, making the feature available to all developers. Connected cars are also a high priority focus on Radio France. Radio France takes a comprehensive approach to make it stand out on connected car dashboards, in-vehicle voice assistants and mirrored smartphones through the app.

