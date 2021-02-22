Samsung security update is currently valid for 4 years





Updates are one of the biggest problems facing the Android ecosystem. Some devices are abandoned long before time, others are delayed by several months. Samsung has done a great job of improving both the speed and frequency of updates, and has expanded its support period over the past year. Today, Samsung is announcing security updates for all Galaxy devices released after 2019 for another year.

In today’s blog post, Samsung revealed that all Galaxy smartphones and tablets will receive security updates for at least four years after their release, and the policy will apply to devices dating back to 2019. Get security updates in the fourth year of their lives. Earlier last year, Samsung announced three years of major system updates for all phones and tablets.

Over the last decade, Samsung has made great strides in streamlining and accelerating regular security updates. Samsung has worked closely with operating system and chipset partners and more than 200 carriers around the world to ensure that billions of Galaxy devices receive timely security patches. Samsung is always one step ahead and continues to provide security updates as quickly as possible to keep users safe.

For the first two years, Samsung will provide devices with monthly security updates (delays by carrier partners are pending and may vary from device to device), after which the device will be dropped down to quarterly updates. Samsung publishes this information on its website. In this additional fourth year, Samsung will provide “regular” security updates. In other words, it only happened once or twice a year.

Still, it’s better than nothing. For example, Google will completely stop supporting Pixels after three years, leaving those devices without the promised security and system updates. Most other Android OEMs only promise two years and often don’t. In particular, Samsung has implemented this four-year policy for enterprise devices for over a year.

This updated Samsung policy applies to more than 40 devices returning to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, as well as Galaxy A, Z, XCover and Note devices. Here is the complete list:

Galaxy S:

S10 S10 + S10e S10 5G S10 Lite S20 5G S20 + 5GS20 Ultra 5GS20 FE 5G S21 5G S21 + 5GS21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note:

Note10 Note10 + Note10 + 5G Note20 5G Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Foldable:

Fold Z Fold2 5G Z Flip Z Flip 5G

Galaxy A:

A10e A20 A50 A11 A21 A51 A51 5G A71 5G

Galaxy Tab:

Tab Active Pro Tab Active 3 Tab A8 (2019) Tab A and S Pen Tab A 8.4 (2020) Tab A7 Tab S5e Tab S6 Tab S65 G Tab S6 Light Tab S7 Tab S7 +

Galaxy XCover:

XCover FieldPro XCover Pro Samsung Details:

