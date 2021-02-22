Report: PS5s DualSense controller drift problem only gets worse





PlayStation 5 owners will have to deal with a lot of drift in the future and may not be something that racing game enthusiasts will enjoy. The iFixIt disassembly revealed on Friday that the DualSense controller’s analog sticks could only work properly for a few months. After that, it will be very difficult to actually play the game on PS5.

Sony has packed a lot of interesting things into the DualSense controller. An outstanding feature is improved tactile feedback thanks to two separate actuators and adaptive triggers that provide dynamic resistance based on what’s happening in the game. It also has a built-in microphone, motion controls and a DualShock 4s touchpad.

All of these features have made DualSense a fascinating part of the PS5 launch. I praised the controller in the console review. The problem is that a few lucky people who actually bought the PS5 reported a drift issue affecting the DualSenses analog sticks that are currently in class proceedings.

So what is drift? From a player experience perspective, what if the controller doesn’t send the correct input? This can cause the character to move without the player touching the analog stick, lose control of the in-game camera, or feel like the controller is actively interfering with the player.

This is a problem for any controller. That’s even more of a problem for controllers that come with consoles that have sold out for years, where people have paid thousands of dollars. However, according to iFixIt, Sony uses hardware that is known to have durability issues, so the Dual Senses drift issue is not surprising.

The iFixIts decomposition reveals that the DualSense analog stick relies on the same Alps joystick mechanism used on the DualShock 4, Nintendo Switch Pro controller, and many Xbox One gamepads. The expected life of the mechanism potentiometer is 2 million cycles. It sounds a lot, but it’s not.

iFixIt Description:

“One of our disassembly engineers measured the interaction of our own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) controller to calculate the life of the joystick on the back of the envelope. Average 10 different 30-second intervals. Then, I made about 100 full rotations of the potentiometer per minute. If I rotate a game that uses less sticks 80 times per minute than the first person shooting game, it will rotate 2,000,000 times in 25,000 minutes, that is, 417 hours. That is, it spins 2 hours a day in 209 days. At 120 revolutions per minute, which is more dynamic, it takes 139 days in 2 hours a day. Therefore, Alps’ unique evaluation of accurate joystick measurements is fictitious for a gamer. In my experience, it’s 4-7 months and there is a very non-pandemic 2 hour limit on game time. “

The report said that all potentiometers would be different, but that means it can be difficult to predict when it will lead to drift. Some people will never run into problems. That is wonderful! However, it’s much more likely that at least some drift will occur just a few months after most people buy a PS5, which isn’t that great.

