PlayStation 5 Dual Sense joystick drift is only getting worse

The PlayStation 5 controller drift report seems real and the issue has not been resolved. According to a new analysis by DualSense, this issue is the basis of the design of the joystick itself. To make matters worse, it’s not even unique. Apparently, all recently built controllers suffer from the same flaws.

iFixit recently disassembled the DualSense controller to analyze what’s wrong with the failed unit. There are increasing reports that the PlayStation 5 controller shows drift immediately after it is out of the box. Drift is a phenomenon in which the controller always moves in one direction and moves when there is no input from the player. The impact of drift on gameplay depends on the title and the severity of the problem. In some cases, it may be possible to correct by setting a larger dead zone.

Drift has been a hot topic since Joy-Cons on Nintendo Switch began to have its own problems. After consumer protests and media attention, Nintendo created its own JoyCon repair program. However, no new version of the console has been created that is not affected by this issue. This is one of the potential reasons to avoid Switch Lite. Its integrated controller is susceptible to the same failures and you cannot replace a bad controller with a good one.

What’s wrong with the PlayStation 5 DualSense?

According to iFixit, Sony uses very standard hardware within DualSense.

Despite its land name, this joystick module is very familiar. It may already be recognized by the previous generation PlayStations controller DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller. Maybe Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Or, somewhat confusingly, the $ 180 Xbox One Elite controller. The dirty secret underneath that plastic cap is that they all use the same joystick hardware.

The analysis then describes what a potentiometer is and how the controller uses the potentiometer to convert joystick movement into on-screen movement. Sony has a very low rating for how difficult it is to remove a potentiometer from a circuit board. If you wish to have the controller repaired, you will need to process 16 solder joints and 2 wires.

iFixit is a good way to explain why all potentiometers eventually fail (that is, they wear and break). The closest article to explaining why PS5 fails is a link to the Alps RKJXVThumbPointer joystick assembly. This product is clearly used in a wide range of joysticks and has a rating of 2,000,000 “directional operations”. According to iFixit, if a player plays only 2 hours a day, he or she may start to reach that limit within 4-7 months.

If you’re wondering if Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are using the same hardware and only Nintendo and Sony are suffering from drift, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that you have the eyes to ask the right questions. The bad news is that Microsoft may certainly have the same problem.

Microsoft is actively working to prevent customers from being tried in court. Instead, the judge wants to force the user into private arbitration. There, a much higher percentage of decisions tend to favor the company, forcing individuals to deal individually with the company. There is a counterargument that the Xbox Live license terms do not mention controllers. Nonetheless, all three console makers have been sued for this issue.

JoyCon, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 controller issues are all due to the same hardware. Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony prioritize cost over reliability. Each manufacturer uses components that have not been evaluated for how long gamers actually play over multiple years, especially if there are multiple people in a home video game. The PlayStation 5 issue is clearly not unique and will not go away without some design changes. If they don’t intend to fix it, the three companies should at least make it easier to fix the problem.

