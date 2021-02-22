Motorola Moto E7 Power Review, Price in India, Flipkart Sale





India’s low-priced smartphone segment is a highly competitive and important segment, with players such as Redmi and Realme trying to offer excellent specifications for less than Rs 10,000. Motorola wants to take advantage of this segment with its latest Moto e7 Power smartphones. The price of this smartphone is from Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM model.Read also-Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price leaked and could become India’s most affordable 5G smartphone

The Moto e7 Power has a large 6.51 inch HD + and a 5,000 mAh high capacity battery. This is one of its main features. In addition to the 2GB RAM option, a 4GB RAM model is also available. The price is a little higher at 8,299 rupees. Smartphones will be available in flipkart and retail stores starting February 26th. I spent a few days. Here’s our review using the Moto e7 Power: Read Also-Flipkart Cooling Day Sale: AC, Refrigerator, Cooler Deals

Moto e7 Power Review: What’s good?

Design is one of the strengths of this budget phone, as it looks attractive given the price. The back cover is made of plastic, but it’s not cheap at all. I got a blue color variation for review, but I liked the metallic paint-like finish, which is not very glossy. The phone is very sturdy and easy to hold thanks to its unibody design. Despite the 5,000mAh battery, it’s not too heavy.Read more-Vivo Carnival Sale in Flipkart 2021: Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more deals

Also, it was good that fingerprints did not get dirty easily and it was easy to do without a cover. However, if you need special attention, a plastic back cover is included inside the Motorola box. The Moto e7 Power has an IP52 coating, which makes it drip-proof. This is a great feature that can be installed in low-cost devices.

Motoe 7 Power with 5,000mAh battery released in India: First look

The display is good for the price. I had no problem watching it indoors, watching videos on the big screen and enjoying video calls. Of course, maximizing the level of brightness, readability was an issue in bright outdoors, but frankly, it’s unfair to expect a Full HD display in this price range.

The Moto e7 Power is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor, an entry-level SoC comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 or 460 processor. It was easy to perform basic tasks such as calling, messaging, and browsing social media. However, intensive use will delay it.

This phone isn’t for graphics-intensive games, as it’s an entry-level device, but anyone trying to do basic normal day-to-day tasks shouldn’t face any problems.

A clean user interface enhances the overall performance experience. No apps are pre-installed, no customizations or skins are pre-installed. This is great. The Moto e7 Power will surely please those who enjoy the Android stock experience. In addition, a two-year software update and a three-year security update are promised on the device. You can run Android 10 and upgrade to Android 11.

A 5,000mAh battery should easily last for two days with moderate use. It involves tasks such as calling, messaging, browsing social media, watching videos, and sometimes clicking photos. I was able to easily extend it for up to 2 days on a single charge.

Because it uses a USB Type-C port for charging, it is slightly better than competing products such as Redmi9i, Realme C3, and Poco C3 that use a USB Type-B charging port. The phone uses a 10W charger and it takes about 20% to nearly 2 hours to fully charge.

The 5-megapixel front camera is well worth the price, allowing you to click on a decent selfie in the bright outdoors. Night photography is a problem, but portrait mode also works well.

Moto e7 Review: What’s wrong?

The camera is a bit disappointing for the price. Average results were obtained even in places with plenty of natural light. The colors looked dull and lacked details. It gets a 13 megapixel main rear camera along with a 2 megapixel macro camera. Macro cameras are awkward to use because I had to struggle with focus. It was nice to see the manual mode in the camera app, but frankly, I don’t expect much when it comes to camera performance.

Moto e7 Power Review: Verdict

At a price of 7499 rupees, there aren’t many things I hate about Motoe 7 Power. However, keep in mind that smartphones are mostly suitable for basic tasks. The battery, design and user interface are arguably its strengths, and the phone works well in these respects. However, we recommend that you choose the 4GB RAM model. This will improve performance compared to the 2GB RAM variant.

As an option, you can see the Redmi 9i with the same 5,000mAh battery, one rear camera, and a slightly larger display. The Poco C3 is another affordable phone with a triple rear camera. The Realme C3 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and also has a 12 megapixel dual rear camera setup.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos