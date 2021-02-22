Industry 2021 Forecast: Part 6 Technology and Innovation





Pandemics have brought technology to the forefront in many industries, but operators are looking to improve the customer experience, especially in gaming, which could increase the use of artificial intelligence, gamification, and virtual reality over the next year. There is sex.

Looking a year ahead, industry experts share their thoughts on the opportunities and challenges facing the industry.

Part 6 talks with technology and innovation experts. Part 1 talked to game operators and suppliers, Part 2 talked to land operators and suppliers, and Part 3 talked to finance experts. Part 4 talked to marketers and Part 5 looked at how people change and how we work.

Part 6-8 will focus on technology and innovation, regulation and social responsibility. Part 7 and Part 8 will focus on regulation and social responsibility.

Interviewee

Mohit Kansal, Partner, ClairvestNikos Konstakis, VP Sportsbook, SG DigitalCristina Turbatu, Head of Innovation Labs and Marketplace, Playtech Mattias Wedar, Chief Technology Officer, Leo Vegas

Looking back on 2020, what did you feel was revolutionizing the industry other than the Covid-19 pandemic? And how long do you think the Covid-19 pandemic will last?

mohit kansal

Mohit Kansal: We often see global expansion in some markets (such as North America) and further disruption of regulatory trends in other markets (such as Sweden) that have been significantly accelerated by Covid-19. Last year, with a very active M & A situation, Stars / Flutter brought the world’s largest online gaming company. Entertain that emerges from GVC. William Hill divides the United States and non-US. Integration is rampant and changing every aspect of the market.

Nikos Konstakis: One of the main knock-on effects is that games and sports betting have been established as an essential part of the entertainment industry as a whole. When people were blocked and trapped in their homes, sports betting became a popular form of entertainment for many. For example, instead of consuming Netflix and Spotify, many used their leisure time to bet.

Last year’s event put customers at the forefront of the user journey. Digitization and improved usability are key to responding to the new market conditions announced at the 2020 event, and these themes will continue for the next year.

Cristina Turbatu: From a technological advancement perspective, 2020 created an opportunity for businesses to focus their business on online services, with all the challenges. This has led more organizations to move their operations to the cloud for expansion and management. Their service will be faster. A higher level of focus is also placed on the involvement and safety of players using machine learning to not only attract more businesses, but also detect players at risk in these delicate times. ..

More effort has been devoted to understanding and using gamification as people are looking for more interactions, especially Generation Y, who are accustomed to going through stages and improving levels and rewards. ..

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on many levels, including HR, online technology, networking and security. Migrate more services to the cloud, containers and microservices to protect consumers of online gambling entertainment products at a higher level. service.

Mattias Wedar: The digitization of entertainment and games accelerated considerably when many physical activities were discontinued. This has accelerated actions that may not have taken hold in all markets.

Customers continue to demand high quality, personalized entertainment. Whether it’s Netflix, LeoVegas or YouTube, the demand for customer experience continues to grow. The pandemic has undoubtedly brought difficulties to the industry, but when the big picture is taken into account, I think there has been a lasting change for the better.

Do you think you will be an industry game changer next year?

MK: We haven’t seen any land-based transformation yet because the casino is closed, but when the casino comes back and spends money, we’re excited to see the changes that will occur in the second half of 2021/2022. I will. With the advent of cashless, many casinos have noticed that there are too many unproductive slot machines.

Nikos Constakis

NK: No doubt, content is very important to operators. If anything proved in 2020, it was that the content was still king. In the early months of the pandemic, we were unable to meet demand and reached the point where content was maximized.

In 2021, the definition of content itself will be reinvented. Sports betting faces the constant challenge of responding to every conceivable proposal and constantly meeting demand. Established sports betting products, such as unique betting and building micromarkets, are just the beginning of what we can offer to our customers to ensure they are available in a wide range of markets all the time of the day. ..

To do this, put your customers at the center of all our activities, identify creative user journeys, find smart ways to feed content to mobile screens, and meet the demand for modern content. You need to respond well.

CT: AI will continue to be a central discussion point in 2021, including automation, game data analysis, and recommendations, and when used correctly, this technology has great potential and many applications. As attention to player protection grows, behavioral analytics and predictive data become more important. Not only can AI help us propose products in a more targeted way, but it can also be applied to strategic automation, predictive maintenance, and security.

MW: There has been a change in what the city of Las Vegas represents. Once a game-only city, it’s now a city full of entertainment, including spectacular shows. The same is happening in our sector.

We are moving from gambling to entertainment. We need to be aware that we are part of the entertainment sector and that it means new products, new tools for engagement and more. It’s important to use data and insights to provide a personalized user experience.

On the other hand, do you think it could confuse the sector or slow progress?

MK: The pandemic has increased regulatory oversight in some markets, and operators need to keep responsible games in mind. Otherwise, the cycle of exciting and fast-growing markets will continue, constrained and trouble-prone.

NK: Over the past few years, we have seen regulatory changes in key markets impact product development, which ensures that players continue to use their products responsibly. Major markets are entering a new legislative phase in Europe, as seen in Germany, the Netherlands and Greece. Given how the US sports lottery market is growing, speed to market is important as new states are introducing their own rules in preparation for the gold rush of new customers. it is clear. Elsewhere, it is also important to consider South America, including the long-awaited Brazilian market, which is pushing for regulation this year.

Operators and suppliers have never faced such simultaneous regulatory challenges. Combining this with new alliances, customers and implementations, in my view, ensuring the safety of new and existing customers is a top priority, but there are factors that disrupt innovation.

Christina gets in the way

CT: I believe that immersive reality tools can disrupt the sector due to global limitations and the lack of interaction that people around the world are experiencing. VR equipment has finally reached an acceptable price. People are no longer able to participate in their favorite sports or access local sports shops and athletics casinos and are looking to recreate that experience. Potential delays are increased cyberattacks (especially DDoS attacks), epidemiological conditions, and reduced population solvency.

MW: There are many population regulations that work very tightly and directly. But regulators need to be more aggressive towards growing unlicensed companies, especially when they see the decline in channelization that is hurting the industry.

Do you think that improving and enhancing technology will be an important focus in 2021, or do you anticipate slowing industry investment in new products and solutions?

MK: I think it will accelerate. With the growing focus on online and the high marketing costs, many are wondering what to think next and make it a product / technology. You will have a company that understands me-too or the black box doesn’t work. More companies will want to own and differentiate their customer experience rather than spending more marketing money.

NK: Until the pandemic, industry technology focused not only on new brands around the world, but also on increasing activity in the United States. But Covid-19 forced us to reassess. Instead, our thinking process quickly switches to finding ways to serve content during periods when customers weren’t served in the traditional way, and as a result, our eyesight is about creativity during this period. I was trained.

Since then, we have adapted to the situation, and as I see now, the solution is to combine the above two factors. That means scaling up, and part of the process is finding ways to be more creative. The world of regulated gaming is bigger than ever, and technology is an important enabler to grow across regions while adapting to the needs and behaviors of very different customers.

CT: We strongly believe that technological enhancements will continue to be the focus in 2021. Large-scale global problems create opportunities for creative solutions and push the boundaries of technology. This is a great time to reinvent and advance the online sector.

mattias wedar

MW: In the future, we will see enhancements to our products, including more entertainment. We’ve also seen progress in the user journey, which has improved significantly and never stops. Retention seems to be the main challenge in the industry. We need to provide the services that our customers want to visit many times.

