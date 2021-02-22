OverActive Media announces plans to build a 7,000-seat esports venue





OverActive Media, the parent company of Toronto Defient, Toronto Ultra and MAD Lions, has announced plans to build a 7,000-seat esports and entertainment venue at the Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada.

Scheduled to be completed in 2025, the venue will include a “theater-style entertainment venue and hotel complex,” as well as a new “home” for the company’s Call of Duty League and Overwatch League franchises.

Credit: OverActive Media

Upon completion, the facility will host more than 200 events annually, most of which come from the entertainment and music sectors. The venue is expected to cost about $ 500 million (about $ 355.65 million).

According to the release, the facility is driving OverActive Media’s vision of making Toronto and Canada a “destination of choice” for the global esports and gaming industry.

Chris Overholt, President and CEO of OverActive, commented: “Today is another important step in the evolution of OverActiveMedia. We are building the world’s leading 21st century sports media and entertainment company, and this best-in-class performance venue is the entertainment choice and experience. It will be the home of choice for a new generation of fans who think differently about. “

The facility was devised by the design company Populous, and the composition of the building is expected to create a “symbolic architectural presence”. Populous is widely recognized as the design company behind Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the 2012 London Olympics and State Farm Stadium.

“Theatrical design is neither a sports arena nor an opera house. Rather, it is a new typology that straddles two state-of-the-art performance venues. Theater architecture creates a fusion of old and new,” said Populous Senior. Principal and lead designer Jonathan Marie added.

Photo provider: OverActive Media

Oberholt concludes: “It is always our responsibility to develop venues and hosting strategies, not only to serve as an iconic hub for the two franchises, but also to eventually build a facility that will emerge as a global hub for major international esports events. It was our intention. We are already in a lively debate to attract some of the world’s largest esports events. This venue redefines the opportunity to host events in Toronto in every way.

Comments from Esports Insider: OverActive Media will make a statement with an ambitious venue plan. With the organization owning two Toronto-based esports teams, it seems natural for OverActive Media to build a venue in the city. In addition to hosting esports entities, this facility will definitely be used for esports events. This will allow Toronto to host entertainment and music proceedings as well as participate in future tournament conversations.

