2022 Lexus IS500F Sport Performance Revives V8





Is this the last gasping of the Lexus high rev, naturally aspirated V8? Is this all-new Lexus M3 fighter intended for Canada and the United States only?

These are the rumors that spread the blogosphere, and the refreshment of this kind of intermediate model of Lexus’s sportiest sedan is the final burn of the 5.0-liter double overhead camshaft V8, which has been the flagship of the company’s lineup for the past decade. .. Or something like that.

Future Lexus sports cars will, in a nutshell, be equipped with a turbocharged engine.

Regarding speculation that the car is only for Canada and the United States, Motor1 of Australia states that the IS500 trademark application has been filed only in North America, not elsewhere. In other words, not only is the availability of the new IS500 limited here in Canada, but the car isn’t offered anywhere else. Only in Canada, right?

When it comes to the name of the IS500, many experts have pointed out that Lexus does not call this new hot rod IS F. “F Sport” is usually the Monica used by Toyota luxury arms when dressing up a base car. There are some body panels and some big brakes, but the “F” designation is reserved for true AMG and BMW M fighters. Does this mean there’s a wilder IS (full F) on the horizon, or is it just a temporary fix until a brand new IS sedan hits the market?

In any case, this particular F Sport manages to boast all 472 top-of-the-line engines worth 7,100 rpm. When combined with the 8-speed Sport Direct Shift Automatic, Lexus says it’s enough to scoot performance up to 100km / h in just over 4.5 seconds while it sounds “brutal.”

It is the dynamic handling package that manages all this ferocity. This includes an adaptive variable suspension and a Torsen Limited slip differential, not to mention a brand new shock absorber developed by motorcycle giant Yamaha. Oh, and Lexus vows that the rear Enkei wheels are each about a kilogram lighter, significantly reducing unsprung weight and further improving damper performance.

If the 500 drivetrain and undercarriage sound familiar, at least its shape is impressive. Oh, it’s still completely recognizable as a Lexus, nevertheless the biggest gap in the grill. That said, the new IS looks great, especially with this 500 F Sport Performance outfit. The “Sculpted Center” character line brings the entire front end together, and the grill doesn’t look overkill. A huge duct on the lower grill cools the new 355mm front disc. Behind it are more sculptures, something like a bangle butt, and a really sexy “stacked” quad exhaust.

Again, it’s not entirely new. Sure, the new IS500 F Sport Performance has a more attractive styling, but it’s a highly proven Lexus. That said, if this is actually the last hurray of a 5.0L V8, it’s at least exclusive.

