New tips for FINAL FANTASY XVI stories





February 22, 2021 10:17 am EST

Naoki Yoshida shared new details and story tips for the PS5 of FINAL FANTASY XVI, the new flagship JRPG series from Square Enix.

Naoki Yoshida, the producer of FINAL FANTASY XVI (PS5), appeared in the game segment “Game Hack” on the radio program “One Morning” on February 22nd. Naoki Yoshida was invited to chat about FF14, but was also asked about FF16. This is what YoshiP said.

Naoki Yoshida first talked about his own past gaming experience, especially the third strike of Street Fighter III. Next, I talked about FF14. We also shared some tips for those who want to become game developers. YoshiP also shared his current musical mood and how he regularly listens to BTS songs like Dynamite. Cheer him up while driving during these tough times of pandemics.

Finally, Naoki Yoshida asked about FINAL FANTASY XVI.

The radio host first asked what kind of game FINAL FANTASY XVI would be. YoshiP said it will focus on both action gameplay and story elements.

Naoki Yoshida: Well, so far only one trailer has been released. As you can see, this time we focused on action. I was making a FF game with lots of actions and stories.

Next, Yoshida was asked about players who are not good at action games.

He replied that there would be several modes to help these players. Along with other types of support such as simpler controls.

Naoki Yoshida: Of course, there are many players in FINAL FANTASY who just want to enjoy the story. Therefore, there is also a mode that supports players who want to concentrate on the story. Of course, I also prepared something like a simpler control. So you don’t have to worry about that.

Finally, the radio host talked to Naoki Yoshida about FINAL FANTASY XVI.

In the past, Square Enix has covered all the story elements and hints of FINAL FANTASY XVI.

Naoki Yoshida: So far, I can’t say any more. At the time of release, it is part of the generation that has been playing FINAL FANTASY from the beginning. I’m almost 50 years old, so I’ve experienced a lot in my life. Therefore, I would like to make a game that even people who know how difficult life is can enjoy. The pain you experience after becoming an adult. That is what I am aiming for in the story of FF14 and the Warrior of Light. FF16 grew up in Final Fantasy and I think it will be a fantasy for those who know the harsh reality of the world. I can’t talk to you more or I’ll be yelled at, I think I’ve already told you a lot.

Naoki Yoshida recently talked about the development of FINAL FANTASY XVI. He explained that the most notable thing about TGS2020 is that the game unveiled a trailer and really shows what the game looks like. With as much gameplay as possible. To prevent fans from thinking it will take years to release.

In October 2020, Naoki Yoshida also explained that the FINAL FANTASY XVI scenario has already been completed. However, many parts, such as cutscenes and boss battles, still require work.

If you speak Japanese and want to listen to YoshiP yourself, there is currently an unofficial re-upload of the radio show segment on YouTube.

There is no release date for FINAL FANTASY XVI yet. Square Enix previously stated that news about the game would come in 2021.

Square Enix first announced FINAL FANTASY XVI on both PS5 and PC, but the mention of PC was later removed.







