BVI Regulatory Sandbox Announced to Support Innovative FinTech-Technology





In August 2020, Financial Services (Regulatory Sandbox) Regulation 2020 (“Regulation”) came into force in the British Virgin Islands (“BVI”), creating a Regulatory Sandbox (“Regulatory Sandbox”) aimed at supporting and promoting. It has started. Innovation in the financial technology sector. Under the supervision of the BVI Financial Services Commission (“FSC”), companies can try out new products and services equivalent to “Innovative FinTech” for a limited time without applying. A license to operate a financial services business on the BVI.

Eligibility

“Innovative FinTech” is, under the Rules, for the purposes of the Rules, “new systems, mechanisms, ideas, methods, or others by creating, enhancing, or promoting products or services using technology. Development or implementation of the agreement. ” Regarding the implementation or provision of financial services businesses “and BVI operating companies. Foreign companies; Limited partnerships; Micro-enterprise; Existing licensees; Or anyone else whose FSC has approved or is proposing to participate in a regulated sandbox, the innovative FinTech as a regulated sandbox participant. You can now apply for approval from FSC.

application

The application for participating in the regulatory sandbox should include:

(A) Written instructions indicating that the applicant intends to use the innovative FinTech with the following possibilities:

(I) Improve accessibility, efficiency, effectiveness, security and quality in the provision of financial services businesses.

(Ii) Strengthen the effectiveness, efficiency and effectiveness of risk management by persons authorized, licensed, or otherwise approved by the FSC to engage in the financial services business.Or

(Iii) Address shortcomings in the implementation or provision of financial services businesses and open up or promote new opportunities.

(B) Detailed and comprehensive business proposal.

(C) Written representation of test scenarios conducted by the applicant to demonstrate the usefulness, functionality, and potential of the innovative FinTech.

(D) Provisions regarding the maximum number of clients the applicant will engage in while in the regulatory sandbox.

(E) A written description of the risks associated with the applicant’s business model, and an established (or upcoming) framework for the proper management of such risks.

(F) Resources freely available to the applicant and will be used by the applicant to support participation in the regulatory sandbox and testing within the regulatory sandbox, namely financial, technical, human and other resources. Written display of.And

(G) Written strategy to exit the regulatory sandbox to cover potential exits:

(I) Without requiring a full license to continue the financial services business under applicable regulatory law.And

(Ii) Transition to an entity that is permitted to conduct financial services business under the applicable BVI regulatory law.And

(H) Further information that the FSC considers necessary to facilitate decisions regarding relevant applications.

Approval period and test period

The FSC may approve an applicant as a regulatory sandbox participant, subject to what it deems appropriate, if the following conditions are met:

(A) You have received all necessary information from the applicant (as outlined above).

(B) Applicants are “appropriate and appropriate”, ie, in compliance with Schedule 1A of BVI Regulation Code 2009 (modified).And

(C) Approving the applicant in question is not against the public interest.

If the applicant is approved to participate in the regulated sandbox, the FSC will specify the date (“test period”) at which such applicant will be allowed to work in the regulated sandbox.

The maximum initial test period allowed by the rules is 18 months. However, an application to extend this by up to 6 months can be submitted to the FSC (30 days prior to the end of the first test period).

Fee

The fee currently payable to apply for participation in the regulated sandbox is $ 2,000. At the time of approval, you will be required to pay an additional fee ranging from $ 2,000 (for participants with a simple business model) to $ 10,000 (for participants with a complex business model).

Participant obligations

Participants in the regulatory sandbox must do the following during the test period:

(A) There are at least two individual directors (or at least two individual partners in the case of a limited partnership).Or

(B) In other cases, there is at least one senior-level individual who manages the business of regulated sandbox participants.

(C) The maximum number of clients approved by FSC has not been exceeded.

(D) Immediately notify the FSC of any progress or changes in the implementation of the business or business environment that may or may have a material impact on the regulatory risk profile or obligations.

(E) Potential risks to financial services businesses and consumers of financial services businesses that may arise from testing their products or services, including risks related to money laundering, terrorist financing and diffusion finance). And take appropriate measures to take appropriate action. ;

(F) Maintain clear records and submit interim reports on the tests being conducted to the regulatory sandbox at FSC-determined intervals with the following details:

(I) Level of compliance with the rules.

(Ii) Number, classification, and geographic location of clients.

(Iii) The total monetary exposure of the customer.

(Iv) An overview of your financial position.

(V) The risks that have arisen and how they have been or have been resolved.

(Vi) Key performance indicators, performance, and other relevant statistics.

(Vii) Significant complaints received from the client (if any) and how such complaints were resolved (or what plans were made to resolve them).And

(Viii) Other information that the FSC may request.

(G) When making or soliciting a client (or potential client), disclose to such client (or potential client) the potential risk of participating in the regulatory sandbox. You do not have a license issued by FSC. The business activities shall be carried out in accordance with the business proposal submitted to FSC. The product or service has been tested in a regulated sandbox. Approved test period. Other information that the FSC deems appropriate to disclose to clients of regulated sandbox participants.

Regulatory sandbox participants’ business proposals cannot be modified during the testing period without the prior approval of the FSC. FSC can be allowed in the following cases: There is a good reason for the requested change. The changes do not substantially change the participants’ original business proposals. Also, it is not against the public interest for FSC to allow changes.

Withdrawal of approval

The FSC may revoke the approval of a regulatory sandbox participant to participate in (and test in) the regulatory sandbox.

(A) Violation of the rules.

(B) Submitted false, misleading, or inaccurate reports or information to the FSC.

(C) Failure to conceal or disclose material facts to the FSC in the approval application or report.

(D) During liquidation or during liquidation.

(E) Data security was violated.

(F) Do business in a way that is or may be harmful to your customers or the general public.Or

(G) No longer fits and is not suitable.

The FSC may also revoke the approval of a regulated sandbox participant if the FSC is convinced that it is not in the public interest that the regulated sandbox participant should continue to be so approved.

If approval for participation in the regulatory sandbox is revoked by the FSC, affected participants will need to:

(A) Immediately stop accepting new clients.

(B) Invoke an exit strategy and suspend participation in (and testing within) the regulatory sandbox within 30 days of the FSC’s withdrawal of approval.And

(C) Notify the client that approval to participate in the regulatory sandbox has been revoked by the FSC.

However, if the FSC determines that the FSC is appropriate and legitimate, it will terminate the regulated sandbox and order fashion for the regulated sandbox participants whose approval has been revoked.

Exit the regulatory sandbox

At the end of the regulatory sandbox participant’s testing period, participants can choose one of the following: Apply to become a fully licensed entity under the applicable BVI regulatory law. Alternatively, shut down the regulatory sandbox.

If participants in the regulatory sandbox apply for a license under applicable BVI regulatory legislation, they must notify the FSC (in writing) at least 60 days prior to the end of the testing period.

Within 30 days of the end of the test period, participants in the regulatory sandbox must, in any case, submit a final report to the FSC identifying the following:

(A) Key results, key performance indicators for business proposals, and successes and failures experienced within the regulatory sandbox.

(B) Significant complaints from clients (if any) and how such complaints were resolved (or what plans were made to resolve them).

(C) Lessons learned as a participant in the regulated sandbox if the test in the regulated sandbox fails.

(D) If the test in the regulated sandbox is successful, the plan after exiting the regulated sandbox.And

(E) Other information that FSC may request.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject. You should seek expert advice for certain situations.

