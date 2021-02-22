Rumors and leaks of all new Silent Hill games





Since Silent Hill was canceled, fans have been anxious for new games, and over the years, rumors and leaks have made the game less easy.

TheSilent Hillfranchise is one of the game’s most beloved survival horror franchises, and many admire the series for its psychological thrill and disturbing atmosphere. In 2014, Hideo Kojima revealed that he would work on the series at Silent Hills, and a quick preview of what he could expect from the now infamous demo PT took the series’ hype to a new height.

All of this expectation was quickly shattered when Konami Moved PT canceled Silent Hills from the PlayStation Store, as well as completely severing his relationship with Hideo Kojima. Franchise fans, one of the biggest turmoil in the history of games these days, felt deprived of the great things they were looking forward to, seeking updates for new releases since then.

After a dark and dark period without good news, it seems that fans are returning to the hope of returning to the game series famous for being dark and dark. Over the years, numerous leaks and rumors have spread. Information on the internet should be captured with a grain of salt, but some notable prominences seem to indicate that the newSilentHillgame is a “when” issue rather than an “if” issue.

Mysterious Silent Hill Amazon UK Listing

It has long been known that major stores and retailers accidentally leak new games faster than planned, such as the following Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered listed by Portuguese retailers. Mistakes can be made, but of course, the gaming community will soon notice these slip-ups and word spreads, like the wildfires of this modern social media era. We now know that these leaks can occur at any time, so be aware of the websites of major stores such as Wal-Mart and Best Buy in case something happens to be posted. I’m paying.

Indeed, last summer when Sony was preparing for a PS5 public event, the sudden Amazon UK list of Konami PS5 games quickly became intriguing among gamers. Not surprisingly, this was all pure speculation as Sony events came and went, and there were no signs of silent hillany. Franchise fans still had the funny feeling that something was happening behind the scenes.

Konami Creates New Silent Hill Twitter

A strange tweet from Konami referring to Silent Hill 2 inspired fans, and after expecting some announcement, the company immediately tried to brake and calm the hype. From the resurrection of Silent Hill to the full-scale remake of Silent Hill 2 from such vague tweets, players are rushing to the conclusions of how desperate this fan base is for new information. did.

But what’s even stranger was that Konami’s solution encouraged fans to divert their attention to a brand new Silent Hill Twitter account for future updates. This was even more disproportionately blown away, as the same statement from Konami said fans should expect official Silent Hill news to come from the event, PS5 mentioned above reveals the showcase. Just a few days before. As mentioned, nothing related to Silent Hill was unveiled, but it further intensified fan protests against the new installments.

Kojima Productions to revive Silent Hill

Hideo Kojima’s time with the Silent Hill franchise was sadly short-lived, and after parting with Konami, he properly set up his own company named Kojima Productions. With the company’s launch of Death Stranding in 2019, many are wondering what will happen next, especially after rumors that the project has been canceled within Kojima Productions.

Not surprisingly, Kojima may never want to revisit the series after such a fallout with Konami, but his name as a whole is still closely related to Silent Hill IP. I will. This connection came into the limelight again when YouTuber’s Moore’s Law died (leaked before the 2018 God of War sequel was released) by Silent Hill for PS5 from Kojima Productions. Claimed to be under development.

Silent Hill composer deleted tweets

Fans are getting dizzy with every new rumor or leak, only more fuel is added to the fire, and more strange things seem to be happening. In an interview earlier this year, Silent Hill series composer Akira Yamaoka said he should expect news by the summer and excite fans of his past work, suggesting his next project. did.

As with everything else, managing expectations and speculation is important, but especially when the same interview with Akira Yamaoka was posted and lowered shortly afterwards. Konami denies that it has nothing to do with the deletion of the article, but fans seem to be unable to shake the specific mention of Yamaoka’s previous work, perhaps the most famous of which is Silent Hill. Is.

Bloomer team tips on secret projects

Shortly after the blunder of the Yamaoka interview, more Silent Hill Lamars began to emerge when the Bloomer Team made fun of the next horror game in an existing franchise with a well-known game publisher. Given that past efforts from studios such as Blair Witch and The Medium are similar in tone and style to Silent Hill, the team was asked to work on a new game in the long-running horror series. I can understand the expectation.

Of course, there are many horror IPs in the gaming industry, but rumors have been refocused. Shortly after more reports of Konami partnering with multiple studios to develop Silent Hill games, the Bloomer team was mentioned again. With leaks and rumors sneaking up on players at such a consistent pace, Silent Hill’s return to the ghost world certainly seems to be on the horizon. As for when it will be officially revealed, it remains a mysterious thick fog.

