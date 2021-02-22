How to use Google Assistant





The Google Assistant is built into Android as the default virtual assistant for asking questions, getting information, and performing tasks. However, you can play the same role on your iPhone or iPad. Yes, Siri is even more convenient and accessible on Apple devices, but if you already have a Google account with personalized information and settings, try the Google Assistant instead.

You can ask the Google Assistant to answer different questions and perform different tasks. Tell them to make a call, send a text message, or start an email. Ask them to create a reminder, calendar appointment, or shopping list. Request directions and information, including nearby restaurants and other spots. Here’s how the Google Assistant works and what features Android, iPhone, and iPad users get:

Set up Google Assistant

The Android device must have the Google Assistant pre-installed, but you can also download the app from Google Play. Requires Android 5.0 or later and Google app version 6.13. To set up the Google Assistant on Android[設定]>[Google]>[アカウントサービス]>[検索、アシスタント、音声]>[Googleアシスタント]Go to.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can get the app from the Apple Store. Your device must be running iOS 11 or later. On iOS / iPadOS, open the Google Assistant app and tap the profile icon in the upper right. Here you can see a set of settings and options.

Most settings can be left at their default values, but some settings need to be tweaked or at least checked.

Voice Match allows you to train or retrain your voice so that your assistant can better recognize it.

Assistant Voice allows you to select the type of voice your assistant will use.

Routines allow you to create and combine multiple tasks and execute them with a single simple command.

By default, the Google Assistant uses personal information that you already have access to in your Google account, such as your address, contacts, calendar appointments, and reminders. However, you can check these settings to make sure the details are correct.

Enable Google Assistant

To trigger the Google Assistant on your Android device, press the home button at the bottom center of the screen or say “OK, Google” or “Hey, Google”. You can then ask questions and issue commands. To communicate your request in text, tap the keyboard and enter a question or command.

iPhone or iPad users need to open the Google Assistant app to trigger the program. On the home screen, you can tap the keyboard icon to enter a request, or tap the microphone icon to speak.

to call

You can call someone from the app by instructing the Google Assistant to call a specific contact on the phone. The first time you do this, you need to allow access to your contacts. If your contacts have multiple numbers, you will be prompted to select one. The assistant then displays the phone number.[通話]Tap to dial the number.

If you want to start a video Hangouts, tell the app to make a call through a preferred service such as Zoom or Google Meet. iPhone and iPad users can also make FaceTime calls to any contact with their Apple device.

Send text

You can send an assistant a text message to someone in your contact list and instruct them to dictate the text through the assistant. When complete, the app will ask if you want to send or change the message. The assistant opens the default messaging app for sending text.

Compose an email

To send an email to someone, tell the Google Assistant “Send Email” [name of contact].. “When you dictate an email, the app asks if you want to send or edit the email. When you say” send “, the message is sent in favor of Gmail.

Set reminders

You can set up notifications with the Google Assistant, such as “Notify me to call my dentist at 3pm.” If you neglect to specify the time, the assistant will ask you to specify the time. The app will show you a reminder and ask if you want to save it. If you say “yes”, a reminder will appear on your phone at the scheduled time.

If this is your first time setting reminders in the Google Assistant, the app will ask you to turn on notifications on your iPhone’s settings screen. Then you need to go back to your assistant and repeat the reminders.

Set calendar appointments

You can set calendar events and add them to Google Calendar. “Add a calendar appointment with your dentist at 2:00 pm on March 10th,” he says. The app will ask if you want to save it. If you say yes, the appointment will be added to your calendar. You can also split the request into individual parts. The assistant asks for details such as date and time.

The Google Assistant can also create a shopping list. When you say “set up a shopping list”, the app asks for the item you want to add. When you dictate your item, the app will create your list.[リストの表示]Tap the button to see the individual items. You can also add it to the list by saying “Add” [name of item] On my shopping list. Then you can check the list when you are in the supermarket.

Find out how to get there

You can use Google Maps from your assistant. Say, “Tell me how to get to Boston, Massachusetts.” Your assistant will tell you the best way to get to your destination and how long it will take to get there. A map of the travel route is also displayed. Tap the Start button to open turn-by-turn directions in Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze.

ARE YOU HUNGRY? Ask your Google Assistant to find a local restaurant by saying “Show me a restaurant nearby.” The app provides the names of local spots to grab a bite. Tap the restaurant for more information. You can also narrow your search by saying, “Show me a Mexican restaurant within 20 miles,” and the app will show you the results.

You can also find other nearby spots. Say “Show me a gas station within 5 miles” or “Show me the nearest supermarket” and the app will show the results.

What else can the Google Assistant do?

You can also ask the Google Assistant for the latest news, weather forecasts, sports scores, stock prices, and other regular updates. When you ask to play the music of a particular artist, you select the music app you want to use, then launch the app to play some songs. You can also play games with the Google Assistant and ask questions to Google staff.

To see more of the Assistant’s features, in the lower right corner[探索]Tap the icon.[探索]In the section you can browse some of the many skills of the app.[あなたのもの]You can also tap the link to see all the reminders, appointments, shopping lists and other items created by the app.

