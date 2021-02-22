Call of Duty Releases Action-packed Trailer in Zombie Outbreak Mode





In just a few days, an outbreak will finally come to us. With numerous reports and rumors over the past few weeks about the “open world” zombie map in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the series is moving in a much bigger and bolder direction than ever before. After some mysterious teasing on social media, Treyarch has finally confirmed the existence of the outbreak and announced that it will be the free zombie update that comes with Season 2.

This new map / mode is the biggest zombie has ever done in its history, and players are looking forward to finally exploring this epic adventure. The outbreak will not arrive in the next few days, but the official trailer is the first to see life in a danger zone. Watch the video at the top of the page.

Outbreak places a team of four players on a warzone-sized map and challenges them to fight hordes of zombies. As you can see in the trailer, some of these challenges move to a completely different map, bringing in even more new challenges.

This new game mode follows the story of the Dark Aether set in Black Ops Cold War’s previous Zombie Map, so expect some hidden teasing and Easter eggs as you progress through the game.

The official description of the Call of Duty outbreak is as follows:

“As Requiem lags behind the arms race with the Omega Group, various parts of the Ural Mountains have recently become places of dark odes. There is a new opportunity to study Requiem and advance the Requiem agenda. So it’s up to you and your three fellow agents to complete a deadly experiment that has hardly survived.

“Continuing the story of the Dark Aether, outbreaks take place in the vast playgrounds of the entire Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team goals, player rewards, and information to discover on foot, by car, or by jumppad. Whether to hunt down the elite If enemies use satellite trackers, escort rover to detect dimensional portals, or thwart zombies in a trapped dark ode zone, Requiem agents will investigate these. Only after completion is there a risk of entering the new portal from the Dark Eau de Portal Area to get more rewards. “

What do you think of the new outbreak trailer? Let us know in the comments!

The outbreak will arrive on February 25th with the Season 2 update of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

