Why you need a technology-driven innovation roadmap





Photo: NASA

After years of hearing more vendor sales than healthy for me, Im was convinced that most sales fall into two “reason” categories. The first “why” is so abstract and high-level pitch that it sounds like a technique equivalent to achieving world peace, and little mention is made of the “method” of actually pursuing this nirvana. .. The second “reason” marketing is full of elaborate technology stack diagrams that focus on the technology itself and barely mention the actual business benefits that may be related to the technology. It also lacks a substantive discussion of what really happens to connect these beautiful stack diagram layers. Another important “method” is missing.

Conversations are also taking place in parallel in complex and large user organizations, but such a focus is on how the future will drown. The practitioner asks, “Why is it essential to market vendors and why they are caught in the quicksand of legacy infrastructure. Information practitioners in trenches organize using a complex set of Lube Goldberg-esque processes. I understand how they are currently working in, but they are the most exceptional information practitioners as they are involved in the fight to keep the lights on in all of this complexity. Except, they lose sight of the forest because of trees that lose the connection between the way and the reason.

Practical dreamers and innovative realists: connecting “methods” and “reasons”

The dream of unplanned technology never comes true. Similarly, a collection of technology tools that aren’t linked to a vision doesn’t inspire anyone and change nothing. A truly striking story I’ve encountered over the years is a story that involves people with unique skill combinations, not only in the organization, but sometimes even in the world. Whether on the vendor side or the user side, I call these people Practical Dreamers. Or, if you are more yin than yang, an innovative realist. In either case, the combination is important.

Talks with vendors about innovation show why you need to do something, but it’s not enough to say how to actually do it. Conversations with users are so engrossed in the nuances of day-to-day urgency within the legacy infrastructure that we tend to forget to dream. Vendor case studies try to bridge this gap between aspirations and implementations, but an effective roadmap for users embarking on a technology journey, not to mention being considered a bit self-serving by user organizations. Is not enough.

My friend Thornton May, a futurist and co-founder of the Digital Value Institute, has captured the innovation challenges faced by so many organizations. And all the objects are on a digital journey. Sadly, most people don’t have maps, guides, or bad shoes.

Looking back on my time in the world of associations, to help associations identify visionary leaders, clarify and systematize the roadmaps they followed, and share these roadmaps. I hope you did a better job than letting you do it. That’s why I’m always looking for practical dreamers and innovative realists, and the roadmaps they used to drive success.

Practical roadmap to RPA innovation

I recently came across both a technological innovation and a practical roadmap. It may surprise those who think that practical innovation will inevitably occur in the private sector.

With more than 1,000 members from more than 65 federal agencies, the Robotic Process Automation Community of Practice (RPA CoP) helps federal agencies put RPA enthusiasm into action. The mission of RPA CoP is to accelerate the adoption of RPA in the federal government. As a result, RPA CoP hopes that more RPA programs will emerge in government and that existing RPA programs will mature and provide value to the entire federal government.

This effort is the right combination of vision and practicalism when it comes to RPA. RPA is one of the most misunderstood and potentially valuable innovations in the last few years. This is the model that the Technology Association wants to duplicate. The space in this column cannot justify this work. Therefore, I would like to introduce two of the core contents of the community. The status of the RPA Program Playbook published in January 2020 and the subsequent progress report of Federal RPA. November 2020, and why I think the community model is so powerful.

The RPA Program Playbook begins with an important assumption that almost every publication I read about innovative technology lacks. Note: The starting position is different. This perception is very important in all technology deployments, but it is either overlooked or assumed. For example, the myriad articles on machine learning all seem to assume that all organizations start all their data and information in a machine-understandable format, despite the reality that they start in different positions. And that means the results will be similar.

Crawl before walking and walk before running. At the heart of the playbook is a maturity model that allows organizations to locate themselves, allowing them to choose the right strategy and tactics for their maturity stage. Next, four core RPA technology areas (1) technology infrastructure, 2) security, 3) credentials, 4) privacy and six key indicators of RPA maturity 1) operating model, 2) RPA program design, 3) Follow this model through management reports. , 4) Impact of HR, 5) Process improvement, 6) Operation management.

Photo: RPA Program Playbook

Next, Federal RPA pursues a challenging follow-up task to the playbook. How well can 23 federal agencies measure this maturity model? The Federal RPACoP conducted a detailed maturity assessment using 23 government RPA programs and assessed eight areas of program maturity: 1) production automation, 2) annual workload reduction time, 3) Process improvement capabilities, 4) Program impact, 5) Opportunity identification, 6) Production environment, 7) Security and technology approaches, 8) Intelligent automation capabilities.

And for Peace de la Resistance, the report provides five high-performance Level 4 program case studies, the usual anonymous “large scale of some country” that we have become accustomed to. Listed specifically by name, not by “government” label. In a vendor case study.

Do you know your practical dreamer?

I wish I had written these reports. Download the report and see if you agree.

Now think beyond RPA and the federal government. Think about the broader question of how innovative technology can be achieved. Think about how well you can coordinate your business and information strategies. Finally, find practical dreamers and innovative realists in your organization. And they are comfortable because the road to the future is hidden in their roadmap.

John Mancini is President of Content Results, LLC and former President of AIIM. He is a prominent writer, speaker and advisor on information management, digital transformation and intelligent automation.

