FINAL FANTASY 16 teases “pretty action-oriented” producers





Naoki Yoshida, the producer of FINAL FANTASY XVI, has revealed that the game is an easy mode for those who want only a story while focusing on action.

The producers of FINAL FANTASY XVI have revealed that the game will be “quite action-oriented,” but it has a mode for those who want to experience the story. FINAL FANTASY 16 was unveiled at the PS5 showcase in September 2020.

TheFinal Fantasyseries is gradually transitioning to an action RPG format. The first 10 mainline entries in the series were turn-based JRPGs. This allowed them to have an impressive visual of the times. The series began to embark on action RPG gameplay with Final Fantasy 11 and gradually became the standard gameplay format for the series. As a recent example, FF7 Remake’s action-packed gameplay is more like the Kingdom Hearts series than the actual game is adapted as a remake.

The next game in the FINAL FANTASY series seems to be more action-focused than fans think. Producer Naoki Yoshida talked about the game in a radio appearance on Gamestalk (translated by Gematsu), saying that Final Fantasy 16 will be an action-oriented game. In the trailer for FINAL FANTASY XVI, the main character, Clive Rossfield, is fighting like Noctis in FINAL FANTASY 15. He teleports the battlefield, attacks enemies and then disappears. It’s not surprising that FINAL FANTASY XVI is an action RPG, but fans who wanted to return to the old-fashioned game style of the series may be disappointed with the news.

Yoshida also revealed that the new entry features a gameplay mode designed for those who just want to experience the story of FINAL FANTASY 16. In other words, even people who are not fans of action games can easily proceed with the game. If you keep doing this, Final Fantasy 16 could go into a casual mode that makes it almost impossible to die, probably due to a near-bottomless or significant loss of enemy health.

FINAL FANTASY fans were thrilled to learn that Yoshida was involved in the development of FINAL FANTASY 16. He is often believed to have recovered FINAL FANTASY 14 from the crisis and turned it into one of the most popular MMOs of all time. FINAL FANTASY 14 is often praised for its ongoing story. , This is set to exit (in its current format) in future Endwalker expansions. The Final Fantasy 16 gameplay released so far looks like a natural evolution of style from FF15, and Square Enix has shown some incredible-looking battles. But the story is exciting for many, and when FINAL FANTASY 16 finally arrives, everyone seems to have a chance to experience it without hitting difficult obstacles.

