GMU Establishes Presidential Innovation Advisory Board





Focuses on Nova’s tech talent pipeline

Published by Lake Sydney on February 22, 2021

Concept Rendering at George Mason University’s Institute for Digital Innovation (IDIA) in Arlington

George Mason University President Gregory Washington announced on Monday that he has formed an advisory roundtable of nearly 30 regional executives and community leaders to focus on the university’s innovation initiatives.

The Presidents Innovation Advisory Council will focus on issues such as GMU’s efforts to increase the pipeline of engineers. George Mason’s Innovation Initiative includes $ 235 million in General Assembly funding to generate approximately 30% of the 25,000 undergraduate and graduate majors as part of the state’s Tech Talent Investment Program.

“The members of these councils have been carefully selected for their knowledge and expertise, and because they represent the industries and organizations that are important to the ecosystem we want to build,” Washington said in a statement. It is stated in. “We are attracting community leaders who are interested in helping build a comprehensive innovation economy.”

Former Virginia Technical Secretary Aneesh Chopra, who was the first Chief Technology Officer of the US Government under the Obama administration, chairs the council. He is the president of Arlington-based Care Journey, an open data membership service that provides rating systems for doctors, healthcare networks and healthcare facilities.

“We have a generational opportunity to build a better economy for everyone based on technology, data and innovation,” Chopra said in a statement. “I am eager to work with local stakeholders to build an impressive foundation for George Mason and create new products and businesses that employ more competent workforce.”

Other members of the Advisory Board are:

Mahfuz Ahmed CEO and Chairman, Anne Altman Co-Founder of Digital Intelligence Systems LLC (DISYS), Everyone Matters Inc. Sanam Boroumand CEO, Main Digital AC Chakrabarti CEO, ByteMethod Mike Corkery President and CEO, Deltek Francisco Durn – Director of Arlington Public School Deepak Hathiramani Founding Partner and Executive Chairman, Steele Harbor Capital Partners Victor Hoskins – President and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Founder and CEO of CEOAhmad Ishaq, U.Group and Managing Director, President and CEO of Specter Holdings Nina Janopaul, Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing Kurt John Siemens USA CEO Tim Kane, CEO D-Virginia Lizharik, Asima Paul Leslie Executive Chairman, Dabel Technologies John Labrand Global Head of Cyber ​​Security Strategy and Marketing, Verizon John Maxwell Commissioner, Virginia Retirement Officer Service Bureau Dolly Oberoi Joint-C2 Technologies Inc. Founder and CEO of. Jay O’Brien Executive Vice President and C CEO, Sandy Spring Bank Jon Peterson, Peterson Cos. KurtScherer Managing Partner, C5 Capital Sumeet Shrivastava, President and CEO, Array Information Technology Julius D. “JD” Spain Sr. President, Arlington Branch NAACP Telly Tucker – Director, Arlington Economic Development Vijay Venkateswaran Founder and CEO, Viventum Inc. David Wiley President, Executive Director of Widelity Christina Winn, CEO of Prince William County Economic Development Bureau and Chairman of the Board, Telos Corp.

Last year, as part of its innovation initiative, GMU began looking for a company to build a $ 250 million Digital Innovation Institute (IDIA) to open on the Arlington campus in September 2025.

Mason sought a partner to build approximately 360,000 square feet of building space adjacent to its current campus in Arlington’s Virginia Square district. Mason grew computing programs in November 2018 at Amazon.com Inc. Announced that it will expand the Arlington campus as part of the state’s technical talent pipeline initiative to increase the number of graduates with the skills required by and other technical employers in the state.

The IDIA campus includes labs, coworking spaces, public programming spaces, ground floor retail stores, parking lots and public squares. When the university released RFP in February, it was expected to require 38,000 square feet for classrooms, 71,500 square feet for labs, 62,500 square feet for offices, 15,000 square feet for retail stores, and 146,000 square feet for parking lots. It was.

The Maisons Arlington campus is expected to occupy more than 1.2 million square feet, approximately 3.5 miles northwest of Amazon’s $ 2.5 billion HQ2 East Coast headquarters, which is currently under development in the Arlingtons National Landing Area.

“This prominent leadership council, along with the Arlington Innovation Initiative, is one of the hottest technology and entrepreneurial ecosystems in the region, where the region continues to attract, educate and shape the best talent in the industry. We guarantee that we will continue to grow as Shrivastava, said in a statement.

