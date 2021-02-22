Google announces plans for Rochester office





What you need to know about the new Rochester Google Office:

Plans for the new office were announced through the release of the Destination Medical Center. The office in Collider Coworking in Gong Li Mars Downsville, downtown Rochester, is the first location in the state. StarTribune reports that Rochester’s Google office provides the physical headquarters for the Google-Mayo Clinic partnership. This includes several projects, including: Moving Mayo Clinic data to the cloud Until the release, which considers the use of AI to help doctors make radiation therapy plans, Google’s offices are considered safe and follow local and state COVID-19 guidelines. Once compliant, it will open later this year.

Quote: Mayo Clinic Chief Information Officer Chris Ross

Part of the reason we decided to partner with Google was a common culture of collaboration. The pandemic has accelerated the use of many valuable forms of remote collaboration and virtual medical services, which also has made us truly grateful for our direct experience and connections. Designed by Google engineers to work with Mayor Clinic researchers, doctors, information technology staff, and data scientists to apply advanced computing technology to healthcare issues, deepen ties, and drive innovation. I was excited about the physical space.

For more information on the new Google Office, read the full release below.

Rochester, Minnesota and Sunnyvale, CA, February 18, 2021 Google continues to invest in local communities across the country and today announced that it will open its first office in Rochester, Minnesota. Google has long worked with businesses and organizations throughout the state. Collider Coworking’s new space in the historic Conley-Maass-Downs building in downtown Rochester not only provides a physical home to Minnesota, but also helps with a long-term strategic partnership with Mayo Clinic.

Chris Mueller, Rochester Site Lead and Software Engineer at Google Cloud, shows that the COVID-19 pandemic is important to work together to come up with innovative ways to address health challenges. Formally participating in the Rochester Community, working with the Mayo Clinic to transform health through technology.

In the first year and a half of the Mayo Clinic partnership, Google helped leading healthcare organizations move data to the cloud, including research into the use of AI to help doctors plan radiation therapy. Started the project and cooperated. Adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic. Google and the Mayo Clinic have worked together to evaluate the location of sites where they can work together to transform patient care.

The Mayo Clinic is a source of pride in our city and we are excited to welcome Google to a growing and vibrant business community, said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. Google has long supported Minnesota businesses and nonprofits. The fact that Rochester was chosen as the first physical space in the state is a testament to its reputation as a prestigious city.

Patrick Seeb, Executive Director of the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, welcomes Google to downtown Rochester and states that it is at the heart of innovation in the Discovery Square area. Google has joined several of the world’s leading health companies that recently opened an office in Discovery Square to promote healthcare. The Google-Mayo Clinic partnership facilitates that mission.

In 2019, Google will bring $ 7.29 billion in economic activity to 22,200 Minnesota companies, publishers, nonprofits, creators and developers, and $ 7.3 million in free advertising to Minnesota nonprofits through the Google Ad Grants program. Provided.

Governor Tim Walz said Google’s rooting in Minnesota would provide sustainable economic opportunities not only in the Rochester region, but throughout the state. This partnership with the Mayo Clinic strengthens Minnesota’s reputation as a state that welcomes innovation and economic opportunities. Welcome Google to the community.

Google is determined to be safe and is looking forward to officially opening an office later this year, in compliance with local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

This announcement will be made after the University of Minnesota and Google announce the NXT GEN MED. This is a unique and innovative partnership between the university and Google that combines world-class technology, research and immersive learning approaches for students pursuing a healthcare career.

