Why Diablo 4 is crazy about your ears

When I saw the debut trailer for Diablo IV's rogue class, that was the main point, at least for me. The villain appeared in a confession in an old bag with big ears. The priest had a trophy case with a whole ear shit. This may have surprised you, as weird patrons always have one or two bodyless ears at hand, but if you played Diablo II that day, you're probably at home. I felt like I was there.

In Diablo II, the ears were tokens dropped by other players in PVP combat. If you killed someone, you got an ear with that name on it, if you’re really hurt for money, you could sell it for one gold It was. It was one of those weird parts that made Diablo II special. Blizzard states that the system will somehow return to Diablo IV.

In an interview with Zoom, lead system designer Joe Piepiora was really excited to bring the idea back to Diablo IV. The development team said the details of how to implement the system are still being organized. What we don’t want to do with this is to spend your money on cosmetics as a currency, an ear earner. It’s not the focus.

According to Piepiora, the goal is to emphasize the appeal of the Diablo II system, rather than turning the ears into another coin that can be inserted into a loot slot machine that stirs the game endlessly.

I think what’s exciting about the ears and what’s interesting about the ears is basically the fact that they had this permanent conquest token against another character they killed as part of the battle, said Piepiora. I’m excited to find a way to tightly integrate it with the PVP experience without making it part of some kind of PVP progression. I would like to leave it in an exciting trophy space to collect and look back on these things without feeling like crushing them as much as possible to get an ax or chest piece.

So, in summary, we have ears, but no economy of ears. However, the fact that some players expect such a thing is an example of the awkward space Diablo IV finds itself. Diablo III always makes disastrous releases online, but Diablo IV doesn’t have a single-player mode. But Blizzard isn’t even trying to make an MMO. While giants like Destiny and Path of Exilewith loot tables and other stadium leveling systems dominate the once-dominated roost Diablo, Piepiora is unique even to the random barrels you destroy. Characterized Diablo as a series that can include various weapons.

Blizzard aims to be the midpoint between single player and MMO. In this case, encounters with other players are rare and no one will be blinded if they do occur. The game’s open world has a designated PVP area called the Fields of Hatred. Perhaps because you can plant your body there and achieve different purposes within it, earning a currency that can be exchanged for special, primarily cosmetic loot. This loot isn’t inherently superior to the weapons and armor you get elsewhere in the game, but it’s unique. These areas also include many NPC enemies. This means you can cultivate the Field of Hatred for legendary weapons that are also available elsewhere.

As a result of such a system, Blizzard finds himself staring at the ear canal of philosophical divisions within the community. Some players want a multiplayer experience like Diablo II where chaos dominates and anyone can exchange items regardless of how they get the item with others. Some people need something more structured. Others-Others want the option to play completely solo. Blizzard wants to address them all in a single shared experience. Multiplayer will be confusing. The Fields of Hatred are designed to facilitate moments of asymmetry. For example, you can ambush another player while one player is fighting an NPC boss, or mark a particularly successful PVPer on another player’s map to allow them to team up and hunt down. However, this will never be a Diablo II-2. Despite controversy within the community, Blizzard is still trying to limit systems like trading, at least to some extent.

There are some items, especially high-end or certain types [that wont be tradeable]Said Piepiora. For example, you can imagine running PVP content and getting a special PVP-only mount. I want it to be a Prestige item collected by the player, so it cannot be made tradeable. But when it comes to legendary items that have pretty good power, but probably not for you, for example, we like the idea of ​​trying to find a way to allow them to be exchanged for players.

Players will focus on a small number of activities where such restrictions adversely affect the Diablo IV endgame and, like Diablo III, can only be obtained by Blizzard-specified means and then bound to the player’s account. He has expressed concern about the possibility of causing it. Diablo II, on the other hand, didn’t have an endgame in the modern sense, but many players considered PVP to be an endgame that wasn’t allowed in Diablo III’s limited system. However, Piepiora said that even with Diablo IV, high-level players still have work to do.

There are some specific types of items that aren’t tradeable, but he said he wanted to make sure that the players in the endgame had something that was tradeable and valuable.

It’s clear enough that Blizzard is on track to create a game that will satisfy all the different types of players Blizzard has acquired over the decades. However, Piepiora believes Blizzard learned lessons from Diablo III. I’m not trying to shoehorn with auction houses or non-conforming MMO elements. The goal he suggests is to create a Diablo game to listen to and look forward to.

As far as Im is concerned, Diablo is a single-player game that you can play with your friends, and a party game that you can play single-player, Piepiora said. Therefore, going in either direction is really compatible. I wasn’t trying to create the content “You need to have a party with four people to do this dungeon”. It’s not Diablo’s experience … we don’t want to leave the player who wants to play the game for himself. Similarly, players who want to play with their partners and friends on the couch don’t want to feel they need to go beyond that if they don’t want to. But if you want, that’s great, isn’t it?

