Super Mario Bros. 35’s 2nd World Count Challenge Event begins today with even more My Nintendo points





Super Mario Bros. 35’s second World Count Challenge event will begin today, February 22, at 11:00 pm PST. The goal of this collaborative event is for players to defeat 350 million Goomba in bulk. My Nintendo will earn points if it can reach that goal.

If a player can defeat the required number of Goomba before the end of the event, everyone who participates and defeats at least one Goomba will be awarded 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points. Platinum points can be redeemed on the My Nintendo website for a variety of perks, including physical items such as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Keychains. A complete list of rewards can be found here.

The second # SuperMarioBros35 World Count Challenge is just around the corner. The live is from 2/22 11 pmPT to 3/11 10:59 pmPT. Team up with players from all over the world and defeat 350 million Goomba! If achieved, all participating players who have defeated at least one Goomba will earn 350 My Nintendo Platinum Points! pic.twitter.com/1BheolLEjC

Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2021

The World Count Challenge event will be held until 10:59 pm PST on March 1st. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to download and play Super Mario Bros. 35. Membership costs $ 4 a month, $ 8 a month, and $ 20 a year, while the annual family plan costs $ 35, covering up to eight different Nintendo Accounts.

Nintendo is planning another World Count Challenge event at Super Mario Bros. 35 in March, but no other details have yet been announced. Super Mario Bros. 35 is for a limited time, so this is likely to be the last big event in the game. According to Nintendo, the game can only be played until March 31st. On the same day, the company will remove Super Mario 3D All Stars and Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and Blade of Light from sale.

Mario’s latest switch adventure, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, was released earlier this month. If you’re jumping into the game, check out some tips you need to know before you start Bowser’s wrath, and how long it takes to clear both modes.

