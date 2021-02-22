KU provides grants to improve the use of technology among special education faculty and researchers





Lawrence-University of Kansas has raised funds to set up a center aimed at connecting researchers, educators and higher education faculty across the country to improve the use of technology in special education. The Center for Innovation, Design & Digital Learning has begun its mission to build a collaborative network, foster innovation and gain a better understanding of how technology can be used to improve the education of students with disabilities.

CIDDL Logo The US Department of Education, Department of Special Education Programs, has awarded KU’s Faculty of Education and Human Sciences and the Faculty of Special Education a five-year $ 2.5 million grant to establish a center known as CIDDL. Center leaders invite higher education faculty, researchers, teacher educators, and department heads to determine needs, develop research opportunities, provide professional development, and secure funding for innovation. doing.

“Most of what we do is build networks, which can drive innovation among disciplines across the country, especially among educators affecting students with disabilities,” he said. Special Education Professor James Basham said. “What we’ve known for decades is that technology tends to be difficult for educators to conceptualize how it can actually be used, but much in this area. We believe that we have great innovative potential and power. We have a lot of knowledge and skills. We need to move it forward. We can transform this area by allowing people to work together. I think.”

CIDDL will be led by Basham, Sean Smith, Yong Zhao, Kathleen Zimmerman and Ling Zhang of KU’s Faculty of Education and Health Sciences. They partner with the University of Central Florida and CAST researchers, a non-profit education organization, the founder of Universal Design for Learning, and the Metiri Group, a national leader in educational technology and evaluation.

Through its network, through professional development and micro-credentials, the center will improve the technical understanding of education and teacher education, improve the skills of educators and prepare technology for early intervention and service and leadership personnel. We will help you how you can use it. We also aim to develop new innovations in the research and application of technology in special education, including early intervention / special education in early childhood. Networks are encouraged to present ideas for new opportunities and are rewarded for successful innovation. Anyone involved in special education, higher education, education and research, or technology development can join the center or collaborate with others at ciddl.org.

While the COVID-19 pandemic poses serious challenges for schools and educators around the world, the CIDDL director also states that it also shows how restrictions can lead to innovation and problem solving. .. Teachers were required to use technology in novel ways, opening the door to new ideas.

“This could be a great opportunity to improve how technology is a big part of our education and how we serve our students,” Zhao said. “Before the pandemic, many teachers thought about it, but now they accept it after seeing how technology can offer new ways to serve their students.”

Educators have always found different ways to reach and inspire their students. Through collaboration, CIDDL directors plan to leverage their abilities to inspire each other, develop technical skills and develop new ways to educate students with disabilities.

“Technology is generally about solving problems,” Basham said. “It is a very strong feeling for us to bring together faculty, researchers and educators to improve special education, early intervention and talent readiness by better understanding the potential of technology. We would like to support all faculty members of various institutions, large and small. Nationwide. ”

