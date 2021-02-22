Black Ops Cold Warout Break Zombie Mode Details, Free Play Week





Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and War Zone Season 2 is about to begin, with major new large-scale zombie modes coming along with the seasonal shift. Announced last week when Treyarch announced Season 2, they provided additional details about the outbreak and an action-packed trailer showing what players can expect in the new mode. Season 2 will also launch a free multiplayer play week for Outbreak and Black Ops Cold Wars, with full access for both players from February 25th to March 4th.

Watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak trailer below.

Spreading across the Ural Mountains locale (players may be familiar with it as a fireteam-based multiplayer map), with a well-named outbreak, Requiem is working on the biggest outbreak ever. Far from the previous limited zombie map, Outbreak brings zombies to a more open world experience, bringing new threats, goals and rewards.

Like other zombie maps, the outbreak groups up to four players, and teams of these agents encounter a variety of different and difficult goals. It’s not much more linear than things like Die Maschine and Firebase Z, and players can choose how to approach each goal. This can range from protecting your site from hordes to attacking high-value targets.

Players will encounter many familiar elements found in other zombie maps, but placement on larger maps provides a whole new way to take advantage of these tools, and about how players tackle each situation. Change the way you need to think. What is consistent is that if you fail to achieve your goals, you are done. It’s up to you how you achieve your goals. These goals can be one of the following:

Defense-As the name implies, this protects the machine that is analyzing and uploading the infected genetic code, allowing Requiem to learn more about Dark Aude and its effects. Escort-Players accompany a rover looking for a portal of dimensions like defense. That’s it on the move. Recovery-The ode harvester pulls the ode out of the atmosphere and stores it in a container. You’ll need to pick up the container and bring it to the Extraction Rocket, but you won’t be able to wield your weapon while doing so. Elimination-take out high-value targets and a wave of infected enemies protects them. Holdout-Players teleport to Aether to survive and postpone the more traditional small zombie experience A wave of enemies while waiting for explosives to destroy unstable Aether crystals. And more-Treyarch promises that the outbreak will continue to grow with further research and purpose in the future.

Once you reach your goal, head to the beacon. Beacons give you upgrades for weapons Pack-a-Punch, reward Wunderfizz vending machines, craft tables and arsenal stations, and more. Familiar to zombie players). An important choice here: Do you want to get additional rewards or push them to another zone through the portal to achieve another more difficult goal?

Two new types of Aethrium Crystals have been added as rewards, Refined Aetherium Crystals for Tier IV upgrades and Flawless Aetherium Crystals for Tier V upgrades, but Treyarch isn’t ready to talk about how Meta shifts in the new upgrade tier. Hmm. Expect more information about it later this week. They promise that it’s not easy to get a new crystal type and you also have a chance to drop as a reward on two existing zombie maps.

In addition to the new mode drop, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a complete free play week in both outbreaks and multiplayer, so curious players will have full of the new features of Season 2. You can check it for free. The free week runs from the start of Season 2 on February 25th at 10am PST to March 4th at 10am PST. The free week doesn’t include the two first zombie maps, but it does include an onslaught mode dedicated to PS4 and PS5 PlayStation players. On weekends (March 1st and February 26th), Double XP and Double Weapon XP will also be available to kickstart the new season.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and War Zone Season 2 will be released free of charge to all players on February 25th.

[Source: Activision 1, 2]

