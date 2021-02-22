Description of all new items and changes





Apex Legend introduces new weapons, new items, and makes some changes to the loot pool in Season 8. What is exactly adjusted in all Mayhem?

The beginning of 2021 began with Respawn Entertainment’s release of Season 8 of the growing popularity of battle royale game Apex Legends. The current season, known as Mayhem, brings back a slightly modified Kings Canyon and a new legend, the grenade expert Hughes.

Trailer for Apex Legend: Mayhem is hosting a major celebration to celebrate Salvohughes’ salvation. This becomes sour as soon as the female voice interferes with the party and commands the gun of the Hughes ship. When she attacks the crowd, the legend takes action and saves as many lives as possible before the voice Hughes calls Maggie thins out the Kings Canyon.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Apex Legends: Fuse Character Guide (Tips, Tricks, & Strategies)

The devastation of the aftermath introduces some new areas in Kings Canyon to investigate. In addition, ApexGames has received some new items and some minor tweaks to some familiar weapons that players will notice as they navigate Season 8.

New Apex Legend Item: Mayhem

Apex Legend’s new heavy ammunition weapon is known as the 30-30 repeater. Due to its long range, it acts as an effective sniper in a pinch, and the gun reloads one round at a time, so players don’t have to wait for a full reload to resume action. Pausing isn’t a bad idea anyway, but given the built-in charging that 30-30 repeaters would be proud of if they had the patience.

Also new to Apex Games is Legendary Gold Magazine. It has the same ammo capacity as Purple Magazine, but these golden mods automatically reload stored weapons in a short amount of time. These high-rise loot are in new mobile arsenals scattered throughout the Kings Canyon and require one of any type of grenade to grant access to the treasures inside.

Apex Legend Item Changes: Mayhem

As with each season, the developers of Apex Legends have modified some of the established weapons in the game, both for balance purposes and for some fresh perspectives. This season, players say goodbye to double-tap hop-ups in exchange for the return of anvil receivers that can be equipped on both the Flatline and R-301 to slow down the rate of fire and increase damage. With the elimination of double taps, EVA 8 shotguns will definitely become less popular and Respawn will increase its rate of fire from 2.0 to 2.1.

Related: Release date of Apex Legends Nintendo Switch announced in March

Apex Legend Season 8 left most of the weapons intact, with some exceptions. VoltSMG, which is part of the Apex Season 6 Inclusion, has its damage reduced from 16 to 15, while the Light Ammo Alternator has undergone the opposite treatment (15 to 16). But Spitfire saw the heaviest facelift in Apex Legend: Mayhem. The reload speed was successfully buffed from 3.33 seconds to 3.8 seconds and 2.8 seconds to 3.2 seconds, respectively, whether empty or not. In addition, Spitfire bullet damage has been increased from 18 to 19, bringing the gun back to the forefront of aggressive player loadouts.

Players may be sad to hear that the Gold Barrel Mod has been removed from the Loot Pool and Apex’s Craft Replicator, but the addition of Gold Tier Magazine to the game seems fair trade. Fully kitted weapons from Season 7 Gold Tier, such as Wingman, Sentinel, Havoc, G7, and Alternator, have been removed from rotation. Extraction of these guns paves the way for new season 8 gold weapons such as the R-301, 30-30 repeaters, Mozambique, Longbow DMR and Spitfire.

Mayhem has rekindled a new passion for players by bringing A-games this season and revamping much of the familiar content. The folklore of Apex continues to grow as the Grenadier Hughes backstory and the organization known as Salvo take root in the game. Season 8 has already established itself in the franchise and all players agree that it’s a good time to become an Apex Legends fan.

Next: Apex Legends May Expand Beyond the Battle Royale Genre

Source: EA

How many Genshin Impact players are there?

About the author Ross Griffin (27 articles published)

Based in New York, Ross is a comprehensive and experienced gamer with a bachelor’s degree in theater and Zelda expertise. Ross has worked in theaters for the past 10 years and has traveled the country with his wife and dog.

Other works by Ross Griffin

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos