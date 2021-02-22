The biggest Google search growth online site during COVID-19 is …





Familiar names and some surprises emerge among the 10 e-commerce sites that have achieved the most pandemic growth in Google’s search performance.

Technology giant Apple is an absolute Google search engine optimization (SEO), according to a new e-commerce brand measurement of overall improvements in Google search visibility in 2020 by digital marketing analytics provider Searchmetrics. Ranked first for improved visibility. Between tech giants and online marketplaces) and online marketplaces eBay and Etsy.

The first possible surprise member on the top 10 list was fifth-ranked telecommunications provider Verizon, followed by Microsoft and The Home Depot. Video game brand Nintendo was also in 8th place and wasn’t expected much from the list. Surprise member Audible.com (Amazon-owned audio content platform) was followed by 9th, and discount chain Target was 10th.

Searchmetrics classifies Apple, Verizon, Microsoft, and Nintendo as electronics brands. Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Target as consumer goods brands. Home Depot as a remodeling brand. Audible.com as a self-help brand. Target and Home Depot are the only traditional retailers that online retailers rank in the top 10 best-performing e-commerce for Google search on COVID-19.

Interestingly, the fashion e-commerce store was unable to improve search performance and make it into the overall top 10 winners list. According to Searchmetrics, Macy’s lost more than 20% of search visibility in 2020, while H & M, ASOS, and global fashion search platform Lyst topped Google’s top search visibility within the fashion category. There were three brands. 2020.

The Searchmetrics survey measures search performance by analyzing weekly search results for millions of keywords throughout the year and scoring websites for factors such as how often they appear in the results and how high they rank. did. The Top 10 rankings are based on the absolute improvement of search performance websites from start to finish in 2020.

However, a rigorous percentage analysis of Google SEO visibility growth for the top 10 performers in 2020, Searchmetrics found Audible.com leading with a 567% increase. Verizon (102%) was the only other brand to grow at a three-digit rate in the top ten. Amazon, the second-place finisher, actually had the lowest percentage increase (10%) among the top 10 overall performers, while overall leader Apple had 52 SEO visibility. It increased by% and was ranked 6th.

Tyson Stockton, US Vice President and Account Management for Searchmetrics, says it’s not always easy to reduce to one of the reasons a particular brand is winning on Google. However, one of the key factors is that Google’s algorithms respond to changes in user behavior, which helps some brands during a pandemic. For example, Google Trends data showed that the number of searches for e-commerce brands such as Home Depot and Etsy increased significantly, especially during the first blockade in spring. Some experts believe this will help raise the ranks of these brands. Common search terms that are not branded.

