AbSci Announces Strategic Investment by Merck Global Health Innovation Fund





Vancouver, WA, February 22, 2021 / PRNewswire /-AbSci, a pioneering synthetic biology company that integrates biological drug discovery and development processes, is today strategically funded by the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (Merck GHI). Announced equity investment and potential discoveries. Collaboration with Merck Institute.

Sean McClain, Founder and CEO of AbSci, said: “It’s great to be working with Merck at various levels. We’re happy to add value and provide solutions to difficult problems. With the success of the initial project and this investment, from Merck GHI, We have laid the foundation for building a broad and mutually beneficial partnership with Merck. Everyone who worked with Merck shares the goal of delivering the best medicines to the most patients as soon as possible. I will. ”

Prem Tumkosit, Managing Director of MerckGHI, said: “AbSci is categorized as a special investment allocation for’next horizon’technology that can disrupt the biopharmacy industry. “AbSci’s technology may enable the discovery and development of exciting new biotherapies that may have a significant impact on human health in the coming years.”

This partnership is linked to AbSci’s R & D activities. Key areas of focus are the integration and training of the DevSci Deep Learning Artificial Intelligence Platform AbSci, which was acquired in January 2021, and the ongoing expansion of core discovery capabilities, including non-standard amino acid technology. AbSci’s Protein PrintingTM platform technology enables the creation of new biopharmaceuticals in weeks. It’s scaffolding agnostic. AbSci dramatically accelerates the preclinical timeline by screening the first hits in the cell lines used for production in the desired full-length scaffold format, a designer’s otherwise impossible. It provides a means to create next-generation biologics.

About Merck Global Health Innovation Fund

The Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (Merck GHI) is leveraging its healthcare ecosystem strategy to globally evolve corporate healthcare venture capital. This investment strategy combines innovative companies with complementary technologies to develop integrated healthcare solutions. Merck GHI manages $ 500 million and leverages Merck’s vast R & D-based global resources to fund growth for emerging healthcare technology companies around the world. Merck GHI is investing extensively in digital health with the vision that data will become the currency of healthcare. Merck GHI invests in platform companies with proven technologies or business models where Merck’s expertise and perspectives can accelerate revenue growth and enhance value creation. Since late 2010, Merck GHI has invested more than 50 in digital health companies. www.merckghifund.com

About AbSci

AbSci is a leading synthetic biology company that transforms ideas into medicines using innovative platform technology that reinvents the biopharmacy drug discovery process. The patented Solu Pro E. The E. coli expression system and protein printing platform announced by Deep Learning’s Denovium Engine allow you to simultaneously create new biotherapeutic agents and cell lines to produce them in a single efficient process. In one workflow, select cell lines that produce drug candidates with optimal target efficacy and affinity, and high titer expression. Starting with a known drug sequence or de novo discovery target, our approach plays a biopharmacy discovery and development timeline in years or weeks by generating a GMP-enabled manufacturing cell line for each asset. It will be shortened. We specialize in next-generation biologics built on complex protein scaffolds. With more than 12 partnerships with top pharmaceutical industry leaders, our collaboration includes pharmaceutical and drug candidate projects that span multiple protein types and therapeutic functions. For more information, please visit https://www.absci.com.

