The future of Starfield & Elder Scrolls may be clearer next month





Microsoft is planning a public event in mid-March to discuss the future of IP such as Bethesda, The Elder Scrolls and Starfield.

The future of both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI could be revealed next month, as Microsoft appears to be planning some press event following the acquisition of Bethesda. With Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda coming soon, the game giant plans to announce its intentions for the studio. Bethesda claims that both Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI are immediate top priorities, but little is known about their availability. With other consoles moving forward.

Microsoft will not be able to publicly comment on these issues in too much detail until the purchase is complete. The only news available about Bethesda’s future on other consoles (especially PlayStation 4 and 5) since the deal was announced is that Microsoft respects existing contracts for games such as Deathloop and is a service-based game. Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 will continue to be supported. ..

Gaming insider Jeff Grubb confirmed in a podcast (via PushSquare) that Microsoft is actually planning some event to outline Bethesda’s plans. At around 27:45 when talking about E3, Grubb said, “Microsoft’s E3 and Bethesda’s E3 may actually still be separate, and we’re currently planning and planning as two separate companies. I am. ” Later in the podcast, Grubb was asked if he thought Microsoft would make some Bethesda-related announcements after the deal was closed.

“Yes, I think they’re going to hold an event for this. Up to E3, I think this is one of the milestones for Microsoft. When the deal is closed, they talk about it in a big way. I wouldn’t. I know if it would be like a full direct style event, but they wrote it down, talked extensively about it, explained what it meant, and We will discuss the near future of both companies. “

It’s no secret that Bethesda’s purchase is a big deal for Microsoft, but this year’s deal is even more important as no other expected first-party titles are imminent. Microsoft hasn’t somehow suggested the fate of Bethesda games on other consoles, but Phil Spencer reveals that Microsoft has no financial need to create cross-platform Bethesda games in the future. Did.

Microsoft has worked significantly with both Sony and Nintendo on cross-platform titles and enabling cross-play between larger games. In reality, Bethesda games already in production, such as Starfieldor The Elder Scrolls VI, will probably see some sort of timed exclusivity, but titles further down the timeline feature Microsoft hardware features. It may also be included or support Xbox Game Pass at launch.

