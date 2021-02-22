Tech Company Certified Innovative Massapequa Art Teacher





Paul Leone, an art teacher at Massapequa High School in New York, was selected as the first educator of the month by OKIOLABS, the creator of the new document camera he has been using to teach since the beginning of the school year.

Leone was introduced on the OKIO LABS website in February and explained that he used OKIOCAM as an educational tool and as a virtual game night with friends.

When Leone needed a new document camera in the classroom, he became the district’s first art teacher and received an OKIOCAM from Vincent Green, director of Fine and Performing Arts. Leone said this is an indispensable tool because it gives students a closer look at various artistic techniques. You can see his demonstration on the classroom smart board or Chromebook screen. Unlike traditional document cameras, OKIOCAM has some flexible parts that allow you to adjust the height and camera angle, making it extremely compact and foldable.

“It was really great for educational purposes,” he said. “I use it every day. It’s cool to be at the forefront of something.”

Since then, the arts and performing arts department has purchased OKIOCAMS for all art teachers.

After the first day Leone used it, he tweeted a photo of his new workstation and tagged OKIOLABS. A few days later, he also shared a video on his Twitter page about how he used OKIOCAM for his art demonstrations. Shortly thereafter, a company representative contacted him, and Leon not only shared how it served as an excellent educational tool, but also a friend virtually connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. I was able to help play a table game. He started it shortly after receiving a free OKIOCAM from the company and later received a second one.

Leone joined the district in 2003 as a high school vacation alternative art teacher. After that, I got a job at Burner Middle School, where I taught for 16 years, and after retiring, I returned to high school this year. Burner also advised several student groups, including art clubs, the National Association of Junior Art Honors, game clubs, mural clubs, and yearbooks.

This year, he teaches advanced placement art, drawing and painting Level 2 and the CCC art program in high school, co-advising the Game Club and the National Association of Arts Honors. He also teaches visual arts classes in the district’s Summer Fine Arts program.

“The entire arts department has done a great job of innovating and learning new ways to work on the curriculum,” says Green. “I’m glad that their wonderful work is recognized outside the classroom.”

