How secure is the audio chat app?





After a single user streams multiple rooms to a third-party website, there is growing concern about how secure clubhouse conversations are.

Clubhouse security questions are asked after it turns out that the recording was taken from an audio-only app and streamed elsewhere. Because Clubhouse is so new, it’s an app under development and there are many hurdles to overcome, such as device support and general accessibility. Security can now be added to the list as well.

One of Clubhouse’s unique selling points is that it’s an audio-only app. Specifically, it is a voice-only app that allows you to listen to conversations only in real time. This app does not offer the option to record, save, or download conversations later. This usually means that the conversation doesn’t go online anywhere else. Basically, what happens in a clubhouse stays in the clubhouse.

However, according to a new Bloomberg report, one person was able to stream a conversation from within the app to another website. A spokesperson for the app confirmed the incident and apparently affected multiple clubhouse rooms. In response, users have been banned and new measures have already been taken to prevent repeated incidents. Clubhouse did not provide solid information about what these new safeguards consist of.

Should I Expect Clubhouse Privacy?

The simple answer is no. The same can be said for any modern app. Clubhouse does its best to provide a secluded environment for conversation, but there are many reasons to think it’s not as easy as it sounds. Elon Musk recently had a conversation with Robin Hood’s CEO at the clubhouse, which was recorded and uploaded to YouTube. Concerns have also been raised about the technology in use, following a recent report highlighting vulnerabilities that could allow third parties to access the app and its activities. Clubhouse now addresses previous reports in the same way as the latest reports, with the addition of new safeguards.

In practice, Clubhouse users should not automatically assume that conversations are guaranteed to be private. This has nothing to do with the protection that has already been implemented or will be implemented soon. They can envision the potential for privacy, but it is unlikely that it is always an absolute guarantee, and such reports can increase over time. Ultimately, the best, and perhaps the only way to ensure that certain things said in a clubhouse conversation don’t spread elsewhere is to not say them in the first place. Clubhouse is ready to be an interesting and useful tool for talking to others online, but self-moderation is always the best protection.

Source: Bloomberg

