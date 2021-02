Hazelight’s It Takes Two gameplay trailer is narrated by Josef Fares

Brothers: After a huge success with the story of his two sons and A Way Out, his team of sometimes irreverent but always passionate Josef Fares and Hazelight Studios sought another kind of relationship with It Takes Two. I am. Unveiled at last year’s EA Play Live event, It Takes Two is a cooperative game that follows a couple transformed into dolls, and if you want to get them back, you have to deal with relationship issues. With the upcoming release, EA and Hazelight have provided players with a gameplay overview trailer narrated by Fares himself. Find out how the wide variety of gameplay mechanics and genres you can expect, and how games and stories are intertwined. Check out the full trailer below.

According to the fare, It Takes Two is a collaborative action-adventure platformer that pays particular attention to letting gameplay tell stories and stories. Sorry, single player, this is another player like A Way Out, and you need a partner, whether online or next to the couch. You cannot play this solo.

According to the fare, gameplay variations are insane and there is no similar scenario, he says. Every scene is unique. He also repeats that the story always reflects the gameplay and vice versa. As an example, he shows in a tree the moment when the protagonists Mei and Cody become part of the war between the squirrel and the bee (thanks to Cody for moving the nest). One uses a sap launcher and the other fires a matchgun. It may explode when combined with a matchgun. They need to work together to solve puzzles and defeat bees, but their gameplay experience depends on who is playing as which character.

The other uses magnets as a gameplay element to emphasize the attractiveness lost to each other. The other provides the ability to manipulate time and create clones that reflect the elements of each character and their interrelationships.

Emphasizing Fares’ recent comment on the game’s farce, obsession with playability (most players have proven not to complete the game, not to mention replay), collectibles and other Instead of having shiny shit, we made the world interactive and fun. It culminates in mini-games, finding and competing across levels. This part briefly describes the different levels, mini-games, and other details. If you’re interested in ItTakesTwo, it’s worth a look.

Two releases are required for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC on March 26, 2021. Hazelight has confirmed that the next-generation version has no special enhancements other than basic upgrades in resolution, frame rate, and other technical improvements. Similar to A Way Out, players only need to buy one copy of the game to play with their friends. Each comes with a friend pass, giving you gift access to friends you want to play with. It will be available at a price of $ 39.99, both retail and digital. PS4 and Xbox One players get a free upgrade to the next generation version.

