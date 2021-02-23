Seven haste Qs with Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer of Boston Children





According to Dr. John Brownstein, the COVID-19 pandemic has shed new light on the importance of digital technology in healthcare practice and has acted as a catalyst to drive innovation.

As Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Hospital, Dr. Brownstein has led numerous Digital Health Innovation Initiatives to adapt care during a pandemic.

Here, he shares some of his rapid ideas about innovation initiatives led by his healthcare system during the pandemic, and the improvements he still wants to see from the industry.

Editor’s Note: Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: Which COVID-19 data dashboard do you think you are checking the most?

Dr. John Brownstein: A health map platform we run ourselves.

Q: If you only need to choose one, which of your organization’s IT outcomes are most proud of during the pandemic?

JB: There are many, but I think it’s the VaccineFinder platform you’re trying to launch with CDC Operation Warp Speed. This project will probably have the biggest impact of what we have done, as Americans can use it to find out where the COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the coming months.

Q: Do you think the pandemic has facilitated innovation in medical IT?

JB: I think we have components, but we brought everyone to the table to understand why digital is so essential to medical practice.

Q: Do you think the pandemic shed a lot of light on predictive analytics?

JB: I think you’re aware of the fact that new viruses needed to develop tools to understand and predict diagnoses, especially in the absence of testing. The idea is that chatbots and symptom trackers can help predict identified illnesses and other types. We are aware that these other tools may be useful in the future.

Q: How do you most want medical IT to adapt more to the pandemic?

JB: We don’t have a big relationship between public health data and clinical practice. This has been a problem for a long time, but how can population health data be leveraged and incorporated into clinical decision-making in a more integrated way?

Q: What is the first word that comes to your mind when thinking about the innovation team’s response to COVID-19?

JB: It has elasticity.

Q: What was the biggest obstacle to COVID-19 innovation?

JB: It’s just a wealth of opportunities. It has a discipline to say no because we have discipline in the way we choose options and have opened up an incredible world of opportunities to contribute in a meaningful way.

