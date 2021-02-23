This blurry image could be a Sony WF-1000XM4ANC earphone





It’s been almost two years since Sony launched the WF-1000XM3, the true flagship wireless earphones. Since then, we have been patiently waiting for what Sony will do for follow-up. Especially considering that the category of true wireless earphones that cancel noise exploded in the meantime. Today, thanks to Reddit’s anonymous poster, you may finally get a glimpse of Sony’s next ANC earphone, the WF-1000XM4. This is completely different from Sony’s previous efforts.

The image, which is believed to be from the product box rather than the actual earphone itself, shows a round body with vents near the top and a very noticeable copper cylinder shape protruding from the body of the earphone.

The top vent can be the location of one or more microphones if Sony’s design language is consistent. The same details will appear on the Sony WH-1000XM3 and XM4. But we can only guess about the function of that cylinder. It could be a touch control, a physical button, or some kind of dedicated sensor. Or it could be a hybrid of all three.

The eartips appear to be made of memory foam. This is different from Sony’s use of silicone sleeves on the WF-1000XM3 and WF-SP800N. However, unlike these models, the leaked image shows a much more compact overall shape that doesn’t stick out of the ear as much as the XM3 or SP800N. Based on the eartip-to-body ratio of the leaked image, these earphones are a bit larger than the Jabra Elite 85t, but I think they’re smaller than Sony’s previous models.

It’s as exciting as you might think you’re looking at a real leaked photo, but it could be fake. As others have pointed out, the typeface used in the image is close, but it doesn’t exactly match Sony’s recent product box. It’s also a bit strange to think that Reddit’s poster has a complete product box and chose to post only one (blurred) photo.

As for what Sony has functionally prepared for us with these unannounced earphones, if they are genuine, some things are easy. There is active noise canceling (ANC). There is at least 6 hours of battery life between charges. They feature customizable EQ and controls that can be adjusted via Sony’s headphones app. If you delete / reinsert them, the music function will be automatically paused and resumed. They work in the Sony 360 Reality Audio format. It also provides optional access to the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. These are all the features of the current WF-1000XM3.

Sony is likely to add wireless charging, eartip fit testing, a quick way to switch between ANC and ambient mode, better control of features such as volume, and some official IPX rating (currently WF-1000XM3). Treats a little moisture, but is not officially water resistant).

It was exactly the same as when Sony replaced the WH-1000XM3 with an XM4 model, so I think the price will remain at $ 320. Regarding the timing, considering that the WF-1000XM3 debuted in August 2019, I think that the WF-1000XM4 will appear by August 2021.

We will update this summary as more details become available.

