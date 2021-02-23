Persona 5 Strikers Review: Great JRPG Addresses Internet Toxicity





A semi-sequel to one of the best JRPGs ever created, this amazing spin-off dives into the cruelty of Stan culture and social media.

“Persona 5 Strikers” is an epic and addictive 30-hour JRPG about why people are so huge dislikes on the internet. For those familiar with Atlus’ long-standing “Persona” series, the premise is not so surprising. In the genre associated with the vast fantasy world and the miscellaneous crew of big-headed heroes uniting to defeat them from some ancient evil (ie, one of the “Final Fantasy” games). “Persona” always tends to be out of balance for the fate of mankind by the time the player reaches the final boss, but the journey there is less “Lord of the Rings” than “Breakfast Club” , A typical villain. What you might meet along the way isn’t as evil as a high school volleyball coach abusing a female player on a team. Each installment of the franchise involves a set of new, unrelated modern Japanese teenagers who have been granted access to some sort of collective unconscious, and the stakes tend to swell quite suddenly as a player near the end, The goal of saving the universe is always secondary to the self-understanding that the character experiences along the way. And again those who choose to kiss.

Released in 2016, Persona 5 wasn’t the first entry in a series focused on the complex relationship between ego and technology in the modern world. In previous games, we’ve investigated themes such as the maliciousness of online gossip and the ability of television to distort the truth. However, this is a picaresque adventure that we encountered in the age of social media on unique terms, raising the series to a new height of worldwide popularity. This was a turn-based Tokyo story about trauma, the story of cats, and how the Internet makes everything possible. Most people have no choice but to want more of themselves.

As with all mainline entries in the “Persona” series, the game is an innocent, but crazy-evolved anime that has fought the evils of society that people can project more easily than ever before. I introduced a group of children. Reconciling who they want to be and who they are is not so difficult. For villains (and for some heroes), the gap between the public façade and the private truth has grown so large that highly fortified palaces sprout in those cavities, creating violent “shadows”. Protected the deepest part of their spirit like them protect the jewels of the crown. Assuming control of the “Phantom Sieves”, the player slipped into the subconscious of the target, stealing the “treasure” and freeing him from the overwhelming weight of his distorted desires. A self-suspicious art professor who plagiarized student paintings for self and profit, a cruel businessman who dehumanized his employees (and his own daughter) to grow his company, pretending to be the Holy Grail Jardabaoto, the god of rule … We forgave all those who fought, and what we could do.

A highly accomplished spin-off that will be picked up shortly after the “Persona 5” event (and probably at least need to be familiar with the original to follow), the “Persona 5 Strikers” is a simplified version of Koe Techmo. The “Shin Sangoku Musou” series that port the Atlas JRPG character, which was marketed as a crossover, to a hack and slash Musou game full of button mashing battles against hundreds of enemies at once. The reality of the situation is much more exciting. In stark contrast to clever little antiques like the 2018 rhythm game Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Striker’s has a lot of source DNA, so it’s often genuine. A sequel to, or at least a kicky and super-extended version of FINAL FANTASY X-2. The game not only makes the madness of the Musou genre correspond to the “Persona” series, but not the other way around. As a result, an enthusiastic yet controlled (and addictive and fun) combat system ultimately achieves an action / strategic balance in the JRPG genre. After struggling to solve for a long time, “Striker’s” adds the necessary dimension to the story, and how many more free thoughts it was in the Twitter era and remained floating in the air at the end. The main saga that helps to close the saga.

Both “Persona 5” and “Striker’s” depend on the relationship between trauma and desire, but in the previous game, we were crazy about how these energies collapse in one person. So the “Striker” explores how it can be projected outwards to seduce the perfect stranger. Specifically, private trauma is behind public verification because the social media stardom’s “stun or destruction” culture cannot withstand the chance to counter the dopamine rush, where the difficult reality of knowing oneself is tested. How to make it possible (and angry) to barricade (and offend) yourself-or even respected — by others who aren’t.

And we see young heroes driving all over Japan on RVs during the summer vacation, defeating hell from some very familiar monsters they are trying to save a corrupt celebrity from their shadows. find. It should be a fun road trip for our silent protagonist (called his phantom thief codename “Joker”) and his friends, but things get confused before they can leave Tokyo. .. A new teenage idol named Alice seems to be able to fall in love with her just by wearing a hat — “Step on my neck, Alice!” One NPC — And then we all know that Joker and the gang are back in the wonderland of the Metaverse, and a cute AI named Sophie is fighting with them (two new parties). One of the members). From there, between the dungeon of Kyoto at the labyrinth shrine of Fushimi Inari Taisha, Sendai, Sapporo, and beyond that, a writer famous for phantom thieves, a shy politician, and a virtual assistant like Siri called EMMA. Trying to connect the dots, and — this is a “persona” game — some crazy biblical shit that threatens the future of mankind.

Spend another month in-game calendar months in this game world, rendered loudly with a vibrant cell shade style and personality that’s been less than years since Persona 5 was released. Is fun. .. Playing a “striker” on the PlayStation 5 is technically final, as the details feel like they’re designed to their own overflowing specs, even when the action is moving at blazing speeds. It never betrays that it is a generational game. A little overwhelming at first, the combat system quickly begins to feel like a second property, and decoding chaos in real time provides a real rush that is as strong as the enemy in the game. This is a rare JRPG that makes you want to encounter random battles. In fact, you could get a little angry during the long cutscenes that divide the new prison, start resenting the simplified nature of spin-offs, and hope the system and gaming world is just as deep. As a “persona” entry for.

Still, Fans of Persona 5 are delighted to be able to meet these characters again. All of these characters remain impressively enlightening and frustratingly naive. It’s a shame that the relationships that players chose to pursue in the previous game aren’t carried over here. In my case, Makoto didn’t seem to remember the whirlwind romance he shared with the Joker when he was in his third year of high school. Beyond the logistical issues that may have prevented developers Omega Force and P-Studio from porting their stored data, its lack of continuity allows newcomers to quickly dive into this story. It also seems to be a symbol of the game that was created under the false impression that the game is convinced that many players will meet them for the first time, so veterans take a deeper quest for a cast (of excellent performance). I feel like I’m being rejected. Even the alternating fun and painstaking post-game content doesn’t delve into those areas to the extent that the “Strikers” feel like they’re bending backwards to avoid challenging the pre-established canon.

The “striker” makes up for that miscalculation in several different ways. First and foremost, the story distracts new characters like Sophie and Zenkichi Hasegawa (a cop in his thirties who treats Phantom Sieves as if he’s older than Crypt Keeper) from the original crew. I put it on the front line. It complicates the meaning of someone experiencing a “change of mind.” Phantom sheaves have always been an unusually tolerant kind, but the “Striker” considers rehabilitation hard work significantly more than previous games, recognizing that the world isn’t as black and white as it looks. When reading about it on the phone. The most fascinating chapter of this episodic and super-linear adventure is a teenage cast and Phantom Sieves trying to screen out a fatal accident fallout and figure out who’s responsible. Responsible specific parties, including the ability to recognize the humanity of all involved while retaining, have an almost utopian glimpse of how Gen Z approaches restorative justice.

“Persona” games often stumble upon the normativeness of storytelling, but “striker” is less attractive than self-diagnosis. When you beg people not to outsource your opinion to the Internet or lose your will to someone who might use it against you. Most of the game’s bosses are celebrities who provide public support to avoid introspection pain, but Phantom Sieves eventually faces how the same temptation first underpins an enthusiastic fan culture. Must and Reflect That Day-Today’s Nature of Online Abuse.

By the time the apocalyptic final showdown is reached, the game claims that internet obsession and vitriol are both sides of the same coin, so all anonymous shit and quotes and retweets pile up. I am aiming for the motive behind. Like some “persona” titles before that, this makes everything about someone else and doesn’t want anything because people are so afraid that they won’t get what they want. I insist that there is no burden. However, by focusing on AI companions and hashtag celebrities, the “striker” can strip off the colorful surface left by “Persona 5”. “Striker’s” is very much about the prison that people created for themselves and each other because they were afraid of all of its historic drama and frustrating PG-13 sex comedy (Oybay, communal hot spring scene). Perceptual about how they live freely. This game is a full-blown attack on the horrors we are familiar with, and winning the battle is rarely fun.

Grade: B +

“Persona 5 Strikers” will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, February 23rd. This review is based on the PlayStation 4 code provided by Sega.

