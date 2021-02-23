Microsoft throws Google under the bus in a European news battle





Microsoft is focusing on Europe’s efforts to force big tech companies to pay the right to link to news articles. Google and Facebook strongly oppose such proposals in both Europe and Australia, describing them as attacks on the open web. Microsoft disagrees.

“Access to fresh, broad and deep coverage is crucial to the success of democracy,” Microsoft Vice President Casper Klinge said in a press conference.

Specifically, Microsoft supports asking Europe to adopt mandatory arbitration rules, such as those currently under consideration in Australia. Such rules will increase the leverage of news publishers by giving them a way to force technology giants into the negotiating table.

Klinji touted Microsoft’s past financial support for journalism and described the Australian-style arbitration mechanism as a “logical next step.”

Offer that Google can’t literally reject

The EU Parliament’s passage of copyright law, giving news organizations “neighborhood rights” for the use of article excerpts, has increased pressure on Google to pay for news articles in 2019. Such EU-wide laws need to be translated into the local laws of each EU country. France was one of the first countries to do this.

So far, Google has only excluded national news articles from search results in order to comply with such laws. But this time, French competition authorities have warned Google that it is considered unfair discrimination and therefore a violation of competition law.

As a result, Google had little choice but to pay a license fee to the news organization. In Google’s first deal under the new framework, the search giant promised to pay $ 76 million to 121 different news organizations in three years.

Still, some French media outlets have blown up the deal for easily off-hooking Google. And now, some people are looking for a stronger legal mechanism to drive Google and perhaps other tech giants to the table.

In Australia, authorities are considering establishing a baseball-style arbitration process in which each party submits a proposal and a neutral arbitrator decides which proposal is more reasonable. The deal is widely regarded as more favorable to news organizations as it provides tech giants with incentives not to prolong negotiations or claim low license rates.

Fair and balanced agreement

In a new blog post, Microsoft and several European newsgroups told European policy makers, “Inspired by a new Australian law, technology gatekeepers covered by that law share revenue with news organizations. I am obliged to do it. ” They state that the law “should require payment for the use of press publisher content by these gatekeepers and should include an arbitration clause to ensure that a fair agreement is negotiated.” I am.

“The press has the right to be adjacent, but may not have the financial power to negotiate a fair and balanced agreement with these gatekeeper tech companies,” Microsoft and the publisher said. Without protection, tech gatekeepers “may leave negotiations or withdraw completely from the market.”

You might expect Microsoft to be on par with Google to fight European tech giants against European politicians and publishers. However, Google and Microsoft are in very different positions in the search market. Google has more than 90% of the search market share in Australia and many European countries, but Microsoft’s Bing is in the single digits. Therefore, a “link tax” proposal would cost Google much more than Microsoft.

By working with European policy makers, Microsoft can build goodwill there. On the other hand, if Google actually called for a nuclear option and shut down a search engine in Australia or elsewhere, that could mean gaining a large market share for Bing. As such, fueling the conflict between the biggest search rivals and foreign governments can be far more positive than negative for Microsoft.

