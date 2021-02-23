The council creates a technology and innovation advisory council to approve park upgrades | Local News





Looking ahead to the future of Cheyenne’s technology and entrepreneurship, the Cheyenne City Council approved two resolutions on Monday to establish a Technology Advisory Board and an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Board.

The move was partially inspired by a venture capital firm coming to Cheyenne, announced late last year, said councilor Michelle Aldrich, who sponsors the resolution. The goal of these advisory boards is to help the city better prepare for such businesses that bring Cheyenne high-paying jobs and expanded offerings.

We have a lot of opportunities, but we have to be prepared when they come. To encourage that, we need to know what we’re doing, Aldrich said. I think these two advisory boards will help us move in that direction.

Both councils may start accepting applications in early March.

The main focus of the technical advisory board is to transfer valuable projects, investigate issues, and gather public opinion. Promote affordable access to information and communication technology. Advise effective e-citizen participation and e-government services.

With venture capital firms coming to town and new programs like gBETA Startup Pre-Accelerator, Mayor Patrick Collins said these industries are an important part of what Cheyenne can be. According to Collins, tech jobs tend to attract high-paying, young employees, both of which are beneficial to Cheyenne’s population.

“Here in Cheyenne, a technological environment is beginning to emerge,” Collins said. “So what I wanted to do as a new mayor was to bring together a group of people in this arena, what the city should do, some best practices happening in other communities, what we can do. What would you do to help build that technology ecosystem here in Cheyenne? “

With respect to the Innovation and Entrepreneurs Advisory Board, stakeholders take a comprehensive approach to consider what improves Cheyenne’s quality of life and promotes community workforce development.

According to Aldrich, the council has representatives of technology, performing arts, visual arts, music and culinary arts, and five mentees aged 18 to 24 to deepen their knowledge of rapidly evolving technology. Will be included.

They focus on maintaining an ongoing dialogue between community entrepreneurship and talent development, with entrepreneurs launching companies, expanding technology and hiring tomorrow, following a resolution passed on Monday. We aim to empower the community to create.

According to Aldrich, we are really at a disadvantage unless we begin to provide young people aged 18 to 24 with developments to actually increase their leadership skills, passion and interest in these topics. To attract young people, you need to know what they are interested in and what they are attracted to. I think this is a way to actually bring some of the young stakeholders into the community and plan for the future.

Both resolutions were approved on Monday’s Consent Agenda. In other words, there was no discussion in the council.

ADA compliance at city hall

The city hall has many issues related to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. However, the city council approved a resolution sponsored by Councilor Pete Rayborn on Monday to guide the city on the path to compliance.

From now on, the ADA compliance assessment at City Hall will be completed at a cost of $ 10,000. It may be provided by the Facility Capital Improvement Program Fund. Then use that rating to develop an action plan to bring the building up to date from an accessibility perspective.

We need to do it because that is the right thing to do. Our staff, the people who come to this building really need to have that full accessibility, Rayborn said. It is mandated by the federal government, but it is also our responsibility.

A few years ago, the bathroom on the ground floor was redesigned for people with disabilities, whether it was an electric wheelchair or a caregiver. Previously, the building did not have a barrier-free bathroom.

The improvement plan could provide more accessibility as well as bathrooms for people with disabilities, but it also covers the city for all responsibilities related to ADA. Without a plan or schedule for improvement, a complaint to the Justice Ministry should make all improvements at once, not for a period of time.

The city of Cheyenne City Hall is currently not compliant with Americans with Disabilities Acts. The risk we face is that if the Department of Justice investigates our building, we can immediately order all restorations to take place, said city lawyer Mike O’Donnell.

By conducting assessments and developing migration plans, cities meet ADA requirements and mitigate their risks. The resolution was approved on the agenda.

New playground equipment for two parks

Thanks to several grants, both Pioneer Park and Lions Park will see new playground equipment this summer and construction is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The Pioneer Park play system will be completely replaced and a new safety system will replace the wood fiber in the playground. This project was made possible by a community development block grant at a cost of $ 216,996.

Land and water conservation grants will also exchange playground equipment in the south of Lions Park. The project, which takes place for just under $ 250,000, is very necessary to say that community recreation and event director Jason Sanchez is the oldest playground in the city.

According to Sanchez, this was a very important project for us as replacement parts for the playground were no longer available.

24th Avenue Mill / Overlay Contract Approved

The council approved $ 1.16 million for the 24th Street Mill and Overlay project, which extends from missile drive to Warren Avenue, funded by a five-penny sales tax last year. The lower of the two bids received, Simon Contractors, runs the project.

This will remove the existing 2-inch asphalt from the road and replace it with new material. As part of the project, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and other devastated concrete will be repaired, and Cheyenne Construction Manager Doug Klang said the 6,360-square-foot sidewalk will be replaced.

We have reviewed this project and are confident in the scope and bids of this project and are encouraged to proceed with the contract process, Klahn said.

New Cheyenne Police Chief Appointed

The council appointed Mark Francisco as Cheyenne Police Chief after Mayor Patrick Collins announced his decision last Wednesday. Francisco brings 20 years of experience in Kansas City, Missouri.

I love Wyoming and am excited to be there and be part of the police team and community, Francisco told Tribune Eagle earlier.

