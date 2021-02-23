Microsoft Word is probably trying to get the exciting upgrades it needs – BGR





Last fall, Microsoft announced beta text forecasts for Word and Outlook. After being released for Outlook this month, this feature will be available to all Word users in March. Text prediction uses machine learning to infer what the user will write next and provide better suggestions over time as they learn the user’s input patterns.

Google’s smart creation feature is a great new trick that allows you to quickly type in Gmail and documents. When enabled, Smart Compose uses machine learning to predict what to type next and provide suggestions as you type. This feature is useful if you want to power via email or if the typer is slow.

Of course, text prediction helps balance working from home during a pandemic with everything else that might be happening around you. Microsoft has been working on a similar feature in Microsoft Word for some time, and its own text prediction tool will be available to users in March.

Microsoft made the text prediction tool available to beta users of Word and Outlook in mid-September. “Text prediction helps users write more efficiently by predicting text quickly and accurately,” Microsoft explained at the time. “This feature reduces spelling and grammatical errors, learns over time, and provides optimal recommendations based on writing style.”

The way it works is similar to Google’s Smart Compose. As soon as you start typing, the text prediction is grayed out. You must press the Tab key to accept the word suggestion. If the suggestion is not appropriate, press Esc to reject it.

Microsoft’s Text Predictor learns from typing habits and adapts to text. As a result, future proposals could be significantly improved. The data used by the algorithm is processed locally and never leaves the device, Microsoft explained at the time. As a result, the content will not be stored on Microsoft servers or viewed by humans unless the user specifically chooses to provide feedback.

If you are a seasoned Word user who doesn’t need suggestions along the way, you can turn off Word text prediction. This feature can slow down users who are actually typing fast or who don’t want to be distracted while working. That is, stop deciding whether to use the word suggestion and ruin your flow.

In September, Microsoft said that only 50% of beta users would take advantage of this feature without providing insight into whether it will be available in the public version of Word. Neowin found an entry in the Microsoft 365 roadmap in March showing that text predictions will be offered to all users.

Microsoft started rolling out text predictions to Outlook users earlier this month, so you can already test it.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

