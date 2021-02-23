Dell’s $ 66 million hub for innovation in edge computing, Tech News News, and Top Stories





American technology giant Dell Technologies yesterday officially launched a US $ 50 million (S $ 66 million) R & D center to drive computing innovation near where data is located.

This new technology, called edge computing, will take advantage of the deployment of 5G mobile networks here, Dell said.

Such technologies include computers and devices, such as sensors, that upload selected information and results to a network called the cloud and analyze the collected data before users in other locations can access it.

Without edge computing, all the data collected would have to be uploaded and processed elsewhere, which can be costly.

Over the next decade, edge computing will overwhelm cloud computing, the delivery of computer services and applications over networks, said Amit Mida, president of Dell Technologies’ Asia Pacific and Japan and Global Digital Cities. I did.

As edge computing becomes mainstream in the next three to five years, Dell’s R & D in this area will be driven by Singapore.

“Next-generation innovation will be driven and built from Singapore for the world,” he said.

Edge computing will be important in the future, especially for smart cities. This is especially because it is cheaper to process the sequence of data being collected and upload the results.

This is in contrast to uploading all the data you collect and analyzing it elsewhere. This can also be difficult if the network connection is inadequate or restricted.

Dell’s new R & D center (called the Global Innovation Hub, one of the many in the world) will also focus on advancing digital transformation and experiences.

The company’s investment in a hub split into two locations, Jurong East’s International Business Park and Changi Business Park, employs more than 160 jobs primarily for Singaporeans in emerging technologies, including designers, developers and strategists. To create.

Over 75% of positions have been filled in the past year, and PC makers plan to hire the rest by the end of the year.

In addition to edge computing, the hub’s R & D area includes augmented reality (AR) to enhance the customer experience. Cyber ​​security to monitor threats and prevent security incidents. Digital analytics; improve the user experience.

Another area is cloud-native architecture, or software and systems specifically designed for deployment on networks. It can be used to support the building of a smart country and to support the modernization of the workforce.

Dell has other innovation hubs globally, but Singapore has an experience innovation group outside the United States that conducts research and development to improve the user experience, including conceptualization and development of futuristic concept products and solutions. It’s my first time.

The Singapore team is working closely with the US team on this, including the development of a wellness tracker application built into a laptop. The app captures a person’s sitting posture and delivers prompts and alerts to encourage users to move or adjust and address telecommuting issues such as neck and back pain.

The team is also developing an AR assistant that can be called to guide the fix and maintenance of enterprise hardware by scanning the QR code on all Dell servers.

The opening is timely, as Minister of International Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, who launched Singapore’s hub at the International Business Park yesterday, complements Singapore’s efforts to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic. Said.

He said Dell’s artificial intelligence and analytics team modeled historical demand data from past pandemic events and increased the supply of consumer hardware as the pandemic disrupted the supply chain globally. .. This allowed Dell to move inventory quickly to meet consumer orders.

The pandemic has also accelerated the plans of many companies to transform digital and make flexible work arrangements to work remotely. This is an area considered by Dell’s Global Innovation Hub.

“The government will continue to support and invest in such capabilities so that Singapore can stand out on the world stage in a pandemic,” said Chan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos