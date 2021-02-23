Tried and tested true wireless earphones





A true wireless earphone is actually the kind of Bluetooth earphone that can be called wireless. These wireless earphones come with an easy-to-carry charging case. It is also considered to be very user-friendly compared to other types of earphones. Here are some of the proven true wireless earphones:

Best performance

This is a cleverly designed set of true wireless earphones from Bose that offers excellent performance.

Listen to the plus

Bose SoundSport Free is an excellent set of true wireless earphones that are extremely comfortable. Equipped with StayHear Plus, which consists of soft eartips. The eartips of these earphones remain placed in the ear opening. With this earphone, users can listen to both music and external noise. This Bluetooth earphone is perfect for both listeners and music listeners. It provides 5 hours of playback time on a single charge. Comes with a charging case that can charge these Bluetooth earphones for an additional 10 hours. Overall, this is a great set of wireless bluetooth earphones.

Wide connectivity

This is a great Bluetooth earphone made by pTron with great features such as noise isolation and 10mm dynamic driver.

10mm dynamic driver

pTron Bassbuds are high quality in-ear true wireless Bluetooth earphones. Provides stereo sound and bass. These Bluetooth earphones allow you to control your calls and music. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and provides 6 hours of music playback. With a charging case, this Bluetooth earphone delivers 20 hours of playback time. Holds a 10mm dynamic driver. It also has a radio range of 10 meters. It also has other great features such as voice assistant support, 400 mah battery, noise isolation, and built-in microphone. Overall, this is a great bluetooth earphone.

Excellent sound

This is a high performance Bluetooth earphone by boAt. Comes with a 500mAh charging case.

IPX6 water resistance and sweat resistance

The boAt Airdopes 441 is a premium Bluetooth true wireless earphone. It is equipped with a 6mm sound driver that provides excellent sound output. Equipped with a 500mAh charging case that allows 14 hours of music playback. Equipped with features such as Insta Wake and Pair technology, it enhances the ease of use of these earphones and is also IPX6 waterproof and sweat resistant.

Innovative styling

This is another great Bluetooth earphone by pTron with amazing features such as noise isolation.

400mAh battery

The pTron Bassbuds Lite V2 is a great Bluetooth earphone. These Bluetooth earphones feature an ergonomic design that looks beautiful. It comes with a multi-function button that allows the user to easily control calls, music, voice assistants and volume. Users can also switch between calls, earphones and devices. This button also allows the user to mute / unmute and enable / disable game modes. It also comes with DSP environmental noise canceling technology that improves the call experience by suppressing ambient noise and clearing the voice on the receiving side. It also has IPX4 sweat and drip protection.

Sturdy

This is Redmi’s rugged Bluetooth earphone with features such as low latency gaming mode, IPX4 sweat and drip protection.

Low latency mode

The Redmi Earphone S is a classic Bluetooth earphone with a sleek and stylish design. IPX4 sweat-proof and drip-proof specifications. It houses a 7.2mm dynamic driver that provides a more punchy sound and a better bass experience. The battery life is up to 4 hours on a single charge and 12 hours in total with the charging case.

This article is curated and written for affiliate purposes.

