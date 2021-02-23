LG denies Rollable phone on hold





LG Electronics told The Verge that the company’s phone LG Rollable, which has a resizable screen, has not been put on hold. An LG spokeswoman can categorically deny that such a decision regarding future mobile products has been finalized. According to a report from Yonhap News, the refusal is in response to a report that LG has told parts suppliers that Rollable is on hold and can request a refund of development efforts.

Denying that the final decision has been made is not exactly the same as reassuring everyone that Rollable will be available in 2021, but designing and manufacturing complex electronics during a pandemic. , May reflect general uncertainties associated with shipping. It is also possible that the coverage of Yonhap News is close to the truth.

LG also firmly denied January’s report that it plans to withdraw from the smartphone business, and South Korean outlet The Elec decided to delete the report, but LG later looked back and actually from the smartphone Admitted that he was considering withdrawing from. The decision has not yet been finalized.

If LG decides to put Rollable on hold, it may change the release date or redesign part of the design. Not all changes in the production schedule necessarily mean cancellation. But if canceled, it would probably be a surprise to LG employees. The Elecs’ deleted story initially suggested whether it was a smartphone business. XDA Developers writes that Project I (Rollable’s LG codename) will continue.

LG is struggling to compete with other smartphone makers such as Samsung and Huawei, and its smartphone business has lost about $ 4.5 billion in the last five years. However, it seems to promise to make sure it’s not the last unique phone design released by LG Wing. The future of Rollables is uncertain, but the story isn’t over yet.

