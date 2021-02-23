Epic pays off loot box proceedings in class proceedings in in-game currency





Enlarge / What … What are you doing with that hammer?See more loot box stories for video games

Epic plans to resolve a class-action proceeding regarding the use of randomized rootboxes in Fortnite’s “Save the World” mode by paying in-game currency to affected players. Rocket League players who previously purchased a loot box in the game also pay in-game.

Epic never offered a loot box in Fortnite’s popular Battle Royale mode, but “ Save the World” players could buy a “ Rootrama” full of random items until early 2019. (International protest gambling about randomized loot box businesses and their similarities). Shortly after finishing the practice, Epic faced, among other things, a class action proceeding claiming to be “psychologically manipulated.”[d] The young players make them think they are “lucky”. ”

All players who purchase the booty llama at any time will be rewarded for 1,000 V-Bucks (valued at approximately $ 8) under the proceedings that Epic has achieved preliminary approval. Despite resolving the US proceedings, Epic says the same deal applies to all Fortnite players around the world.

If you purchase a randomized event crate or key for the game before Epic discontinues its offer in October 2019 (just months after purchasing Rocket League developer Psyonix), Rocket League Players will also receive 1,000 credits (equivalent to about $ 9.10). Players in both games do not have to do anything to claim profit. This will appear in your account within a few days.

Marketing bargain?

According to The Verge, Epic estimates that about 6.5 million Fortnite players and 2.9 million Rocket League players will receive automated cryptocurrency payments. This suggests a rough valuation of digital reward payments in excess of $ 78.3 million as part of the settlement. [Update:An Epic spokesperson has clarified to Ars Technica that these numbers only cover the US players who will be receiving the digital currency payout. An undisclosed number of non-US Fortniteplayers will also be receiving the 1,000 V-Bucks.]

However, the actual cost Epic incurs for a free gift can be much lower. Distributing pure cryptocurrencies minimizes Epic’s direct costs and incurs only indirect costs in the sense that it replaces the cryptocurrency purchases that players would have made anyway. Some expired players never used Digital Windfall, while others didn’t spend any extra money on the game.

In a sense, digital gifts can be seen as an effective promotion, pulling players back into the game and creating the potential to spend more on additional microtransactions in the future. In that sense, the settlement is somewhat reminiscent of Nintendo’s price-fixing case, which the company settled with a prosecutor in 1991. Payments were made in the form of a $ 5 coupon that could only be redeemed by purchasing additional Nintendo products. It’s probably sad that Nintendo didn’t think of it in itself.

In addition to cryptocurrencies, Epic will offer “US-based Fortnite and Rocket League players up to $ 26.5 million in cash and other perks” to resolve claims. These cash payments (up to $ 50 per claimant) are only available to players who have submitted a valid billing form certifying that they believe the purchase is a “consumer fraud” or a breach of contract.California minors who purchased a loot box [their] “With your own money and without parental permission” is also eligible for a cash refund of up to $ 50 if you file a claim.

“We believe players should know in advance what they are paying for in-game purchases,” Epic wrote in a tweet announcing the move today. “That’s why today we only offer X-ray llamas that display content before you buy it in’Save the World'” (and a similarly transparent blueprint for the Rocket League).

While some European countries have banned loot boxes as a form of illegal gambling, legal efforts to regulate practices in some US states (and the US Senate) will be in 2018 and 2019. After gaining momentum, it is generally stuck.

