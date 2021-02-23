6 Big Ideas for Healthcare Innovation





From thinking about ways to improve healthcare fairness to ensuring that telemedicine remains an important part of providing care after a pandemic, hospital and healthcare system executives across the country have recently been Becker. There are six important citations about the role of innovation in healthcare shared with hospitals Review:

Sara Vaezy, Chief Digital Strategy and Business Development Officer, Providence, Renton, WA: A healthcare system that serves all patients in a more effective, scalable and equitable manner, not about pandemic adaptation. It’s about leveraging our learning to drive our mission. How to do it. For example, now that so many patients are exposed to virtual visits, new payment models such as subscriptions, as well as new communication and health education models, are used to create new products and patients in a variety of more appropriate ways. Can you service me? The degree of freedom is expanding and it is our duty to seize it.

Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer, Boston Children’s Hospital: There is no significant link between public health data and clinical practice. This has been a problem for a long time, but how can population health data be leveraged and incorporated into clinical decision-making in a more integrated way?

Zafar Chaudry, MD, Senior Vice President and CIO, Seattle Children’s Urgent: Some specialists are more effective than others in telemedicine, such as telemedicine. The data collected during the visit should be analyzed by the medical system to determine the best area of ​​expertise for future telemedicine.

Lisa Prasad, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): Hoping to leverage technology and analytics to enhance remote care and education and promote healthcare equity across the community is. To do so, you need to think critically not only about creating new products, services, and payment models, but also about implementing them in ways that facilitate inclusion and access.

Heather Nelson, Senior Vice President and CIO of UChicago Medicine: In my view, the best way for telemedicine to remain an important part of healthcare delivery is to maintain reimbursement and payment methods, and more and more patients Strengthen as you wish. Access this care model. These comprehensive exemptions issued by the CMS in the event of a public health emergency should be permanent. If you continue to extend for several months at a time, your healthcare system will be less confident that you can continue to provide this care and will not be able to invest in support technology and operations.

Ash Goel, MD, Senior Vice President and CIO of Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Michigan): Telemedicine technology for a wide range of products including emergency care, chronic care management, remote monitoring, social management, employee and employer base Integration Services with a business model to support this are essential. Technology platforms need to evolve to be more flexible and integrated into existing EMRs to minimize friction, understand the patient experience, and focus on UX design.

