Persona 5 Strikers-Place of Forgotten Desire





Persona 5 Strikers has a fair share of items that can be found around the world, from a wealth of weapons and cooking recipes to accessories. However, another interesting collectible is Mona’s forgotten desire to act as a collectible quest for the game. These specific resources can be found through various requests that are unlocked as the game progresses.

There aren’t many to find, a total of eight, but Mona’s information about them is so vague that it can be difficult to find them all. Therefore, please refer to the guides below to see each location individually.

Trapped in a wonderland

Date: 8/8 Location: Shibuya Prison – Near the chest on the left side of the underground waterway where Sophia was first introduced. Reward: Unlock various accessories at Sofia stores.

Trapped in a nightmare

Date: 8/11 Location: Sendai Prison – The northwest corner of the Hirose-dori map. Located on a roof that can be reached using a phantom move.Reward: Unlock more accessories at Sofia stores

Trapped in frozen hell

Date: 8/17 Location: Sapporo Prison-Go to the Arboretum and pass the chapel. Be careful not to follow the downhill. Follow the road and you should be in front of you.Reward: Further increases Bond’s (Bond Skill) level cap

Trapped in the ruins

Date: 8/23 Location: Okinawa Prison-Lab: Look above the container where Diashadow was found in the north. Reach using a nearby crane.Reward: Divine Grace Skill Card

Trapped in the gate of the shrine

Date: Not applicable Location: Kyoto Prison-Go through the statue of a couple of foxes to the section with bamboo trees. The cat is hidden there, so you can’t miss it.Reward: Intensive skill card

Trapped in dystopia

Date: 8/28 Location: Found at Osaka Prison container storage location. Use Phantom Vision to find and follow the secret path. Then you can easily find it.Reward: Power Insense

Trapped in the abyss

Date: 8/30 Location: Abyss Prison – Reach the third checkpoint and proceed to the left. It should be near the shelf.Reward: Further increases Bond’s (Bond Skill) level cap

Trapped in a big tree

Date: 8/30 Location: Tokyo Tower Prison (Tree of Knowledge) – Go to the 5th floor and find your chest there. Desire can be placed on the right shelf.Reward: Master Coffee Recipe

And you have it, all forgotten desires and their places are in one place. As you can see, it takes a lot of progress in the game to collect everything, but the rewards are great and fans may be looking forward to making the game 100% advanced.

Persona 5 Strikers was officially released on February 23, 2021 for PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. If you have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you can join the game now.

Trading Games Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos