A new Nintendo Switch game reportedly leaked by GameStop





Two games, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, have reportedly leaked, courtesy of GameStop. With rumors that Nintendo ended February with great success and this year’s mainline Pokemon game will be revealed this week, a prominent leaker said GameStop opened its internal database with two new consecutive $ 59.99 switch SKUs. I told you the rumor that it was updated. In other words, two Nintendo Switch games. What these games are is the best guess for everyone, but the most obvious answer is that they are two new Pokemon games that are rumored to be remakes of diamonds and pearls.

To reinforce the claim, the leaker Centro Pokemon provides an image of the SKU, but there is currently no way to verify the image. It was sent to the source by a GameStop employee, but this is not the first time this type of image has been forged. At the surface level, it has passed the sniff test, but there are many other fakes in the past.

Below, you can see the images yourself, courtesy of Centro Pokemon.

A bite from a GameStop employee:

Apparently two new consecutive $ 59.99 switch SKUs have recently been added to GameStop. I don’t know if they are related to Pokemon, but it’s certainly intriguing.

In the past, we’ve seen GameStop add SKUs just before the announcement. pic.twitter.com/jcyotL4BYS

— Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) February 22, 2021

For now, bring everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is there nothing official here, but even with good information and images, GameStop reveals that it has recently added two Nintendo Switch games to its database. These switch games could be for Pokemon, but they could also be for less exciting titles.

At the time of publication, no stakeholders (Nintendo or GameStop) have commented on the leak in any way. If this changes, we’ll update the story with what’s provided.

At the time of publication, no stakeholders (Nintendo or GameStop) have commented on the leak in any way. If this changes, we'll update the story with what's provided.







