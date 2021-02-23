Fortnite is handing out free V-backs in a loot box proceeding settlement





In 2019, a class action case targeted Epic Games over Fortnite’s randomized “booty llama”: Save the Rocket League world and booty boxes. With the settlement, Epic Games will now award 1000 free V-Bucks or Rocket League credits to all players who purchase the problematic loot box.

Bonuses are paid automatically and apply worldwide, despite a class action proceeding involving only US players. However, US players who are not satisfied with V-Bucks alone can also apply for monetary compensation if certain parameters are met.

According to the Proceedings Settlement website, the player who purchased the problematic loot box said, “If the purchase seems to result in consumer fraud, contract breach, or other claim for damages, or if desired, money You can claim compensation for a partial refund of a purchase made with your own money as a minor without parental permission. “

Drop 1000 V-Bucks on the accounts of all players around the world who have purchased the random item Loot Llama at STW before discontinuing the offer. No action required. If you purchased this item, you should see V-Bucks in your account in the next few days https://t.co/l4VR5MTZl9

Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

In particular, Fortnite’s popular battle royale mode does not include a random loot box. In other words, this payment only applies to players who have entered the premium “Save the World” mode. Free V-bucks are also not proportional to your first purchase. That is, a player who purchases one loot box and a player who purchases 100 loot boxes both receive the same reward of 1000 V-Bucks.

Epic’s Tim Sweeney said in a statement, “We’ve stopped offering loot boxes for random items like Fortnite Root Lama and Rocket League Crate.” Players pay when making in-game purchases. You need to know the amount in advance. ”Fortnite: STW now offers an“ X-ray llama ”that displays the contents of the box before purchase.

