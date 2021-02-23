Google has finally added the iOS privacy label to Gmail





Google has finally added the Apple App Store privacy label to the Gmail app. This was almost a month after I posted an article that wondered what was taking so long (via MacRumors). This app is the second major Google app to get the label after being added to YouTube when it was updated earlier this month.

So what does it look like? Well, that’s up to you. The app not only shares a rough location and user ID with the advertiser, but also seems to share information about how it interacts with the ad. However, according to the privacy label, names, addresses, and phone numbers aren’t collected (although as an email client, Gmail obviously collects email addresses). Location data is also used for analytics, and the app has several features that require it. If you want to see the full label, there is a video that scrolls down.

In contrast, here is the app privacy information for another email app, Hey.

The information Hey requests fits on one page. Screenshot: The Verge

Please note that the Apple App Privacy Label is intended to display everything that the app may access, not the information that the app accesses. For example, the app can only use location data when it needs to display a map, but the privacy label doesn’t specify only the binaries that are used / not used. Also, the information on the label was submitted by the company itself, and Apple does not promise its accuracy.

Curiously, Google added the label without actually updating the Gmail app, but literally asked for an update (due to a fun bug). Google last updated its iOS app two months ago.

So far, other big Google apps such as maps, photos, documents, and Chrome haven’t gotten the label yet. However, the fact that they have been added to both YouTube and Gmail shows that Google is starting to roll them out into larger apps.

