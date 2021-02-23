Perspective: Government needs to find new business models in Big Tech





Big tech companies are facing an existential crisis, but they are doing everything they can to resist it and keep things as they are. In particular, Facebook and Google want to continue to play three roles: key infrastructure, publishers, and targeted advertising mogul. They want to maximize surveillance and advertising targeting while being perceived as a neutral platform and at the same time being recognized as a citizen. That is not possible, so the government must force them to choose a new business model. Or rather, it should be the choice for them.

Facebook and Google play an unprecedented political role. The closest in the United States was the telegraph monopoly of the late 19th century, when the Associated Press and Western Union worked together to control both the news and the networks it passed through. Facebook and Google each resemble their monopoly, but combine authoritarian state surveillance with a tobacco addiction business model. They don’t just make money by controlling discourse, monitoring citizens, and encouraging delusions, hatred, and lies. They also make money by engrossing the masses in their services. Traditional news organizations rely on them, and their profit streams are derived directly from those traditional organizations and, if allowed to prosper, provide a connective tissue of facts for democracy. maybe. And these tech companies lack democratic accountability. A few corporate CEOs have determined the form of contemporary thought and have become the de facto information commissioners of the Americas.

People across the political spectrum now understand the threat these companies pose to democracy. So the question was not whether they were regulated, but how they were regulated. Republican Rep. Ken Buck warns, and left-wing beloved Congressman Alexandria Ocasio Cortezarg warns that Big Tech’s monopoly is a journalist murderer and socially and economically unsustainable. ing. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for a law that fines big tech companies banning politicians, and Democratic senator Amy Crobcher said the dissolution of Facebook is at the table. ing.

Some may argue that these tech giants can be forced to compete when we learn of their abuse. Innovations in start-ups can, by themselves, lead to decentralized, non-toxic markets. This debate was destroyed by an investigation conducted by the House Antitrust Subcommittee. The study showed how big tech companies can dig a moat around power and destroy start-ups by buying or filling them before they have the opportunity to compete.

Facebook and Google downsizing has gained widespread support. Liberals and conservatives support the division of these companies so that their extraordinary power does not eat up democracy as a whole. This means, for example, separating YouTube, the video platform, from Google Shopping, the search platform, and Google, the search platform. This means splitting affiliate applications such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. The House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittee reports that from 2020, it has pointed out a structural segregation law that prohibits Facebook and Google from owning competing content companies on their platforms.

But the apparently significant division alone is clearly not enough. The serious reforms of democratic harm caused by Facebook and Google must begin by forcing these companies to serve the public good. Some believe that the best way to do this is to force them to accept their role as a publisher.

The New York Timescant fails to publish defamation to individuals, infringe copyright, or place advertisements that violate fair housing law. Currently, Facebook and Google are not affected by these rules by Section 230. A controversial element of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 treats tech companies as just platforms with no editorial control and licenses them to ignore the harm they can cause. platform. They have a cake and are eating it. Does Amtrak continue to allow scammers to scam you on the train? If you can show that Amtrak was negligent, you can file a proceeding. This is not the case on YouTube, which uses the 230 as a shield.

I support efforts to abolish some of the 230. In particular, I think every company should be held responsible for the content it advertises, paid or free content. However, abolition alone does not support centralized voice management by a few tech companies. Facebook and a few others, for example, have decided to classify occupying Wall Street as a terrorist organization, have decided that double masking criticism (or promotion) is a conspiracy theory, or for their own benefit. You may decide to downplay certain political debates in search results, due to targeted pressure, or on a whim. The abolition does not change the incentive to promote highly competitive materials. It does not support mass civil surveillance.

So the abolition of 230 is ultimately just a side show. The real step forward for meis is to make these companies a bit more like the platform 230 envisioned. In other words, it forces you to accept its role as an essential infrastructure.

This is the path the United States has taken in the past when faced with personal belongings and services that are essential to public life, such as roads and railroads, and specifically defines an approach to telecommunications infrastructure. State law in the mid-18th century required telegraph companies to treat all visitors equally. Graham Bell obtained a telephone patent in the 1870s. When it expired in the 1890s, the telephone industry took off in the United States. Then, in 1910, Congress passed the Mann-Elkins Act, which regulated telephone service providers as carriers for a central role in communications. They may still be privately owned, but they have a public obligation not to discriminate against different users.

Some people may argue that search and social media are optional and more like video games than cable lines, rather than infrastructure. But that perspective ignores reality. They are counted as infrastructure, as many societies rely on them for connectivity. Small businesses need Facebook and Google to reach their customers. Politicians need them to reach their members. For many, they replace sidewalks, post offices, telephone lines, and public squares, all bundled together. News organizations live and die by accessing viewers through these companies.

Under most American law, infrastructure is subject to different rules than other consumer goods. It is treated as a utility and regulated for the public good. Companies that maintain the infrastructure are not allowed to charge different prices to different people who want access to the infrastructure. The communications infrastructure is prohibited from spying on those who use it. The post office can’t open the email and can’t charge one marketer $ 5 and another $ 10 to send a bulk email of the same pound. Telephone companies can charge different charges for different types of calls, but they cannot charge different charges to different people or listen to calls and use them for marketing.

Applying the principle of indiscrimination to Facebook and YouTube can be done in a variety of ways. Congress has broad authority to regulate the utility business model and may ban targeted advertising and amplification by all forms of algorithms. Another option is to ban all ads, whether targeted or not. That is, the platform is funded by either non-targeted advertising or subscription services. Instead of advertising, YouTube may cost about $ 10 a month, about the same as Amazon Prime. Rather than picking and selecting content that might appeal to users, Facebook more ironically provides content to addicted users in the order they are placed on the platform. The result of utility regulations is that citizens will have a choice. A news agency operated by a responsible publisher (hopefully) within a small number of platforms managed by technology companies, and separately.

Big Tech doesn’t want reform. It will spend billions of dollars trying to persuade all of us to do nothing. And as tech companies eventually decided to curb Donald Trump and start anti-boxers, progressives might want to believe that doing nothing is actually the best option. Hmm. As long as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai make decisions that progressives may like, we either justify a government ban or free us from allowing speeches that we may not want to exist. Will be done. This allows lip service to be paid for the vast First Amendment of the Mid-20th Century, instead of proposing a more restrained First Amendment or defending the rights of those with terrifying views. You can see the importance of a prosperous and open public sphere. speak. Facebook, in particular, understands this dynamic and has made a large public announcement to hire a group of elite scholars and journalists to empower them to nullify some of Zuckerbergs’ decisions. The goal of the Facebook Oversight Board is to maximize the profits of action goals and give the public a sense of security that the philosopher King will make speech decisions, not investors who want to stop legislative changes.

Those who are attracted to this apparent security should be aware that they are effectively supporting alternatives to democracy. Law scholar Louis Brandeis has famously stated that democracy can be achieved in this country, and great wealth can be concentrated in the hands of a small number of people, but neither can be achieved. When it comes to communication, the statement is even more relevant. You can have democracy, or you can have the editing power in the hands of a few advertising moguls, but you can never have both.

We have a chance to fight if we disband advertising moguls, disband publishers, regain the rule of law, and recognize the role of utilities in large, networked social media companies. In other words, follow the communications policies that defined American law until the 1970s. It regulates infrastructure, enforces defamation and defamation common law, and otherwise distributes power to the maximum extent possible.

